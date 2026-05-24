The Boroughs season 1 episode 5 recap and review: Another Beautiful Day

Building on the lore and producing some shocking twists, The Boroughs episode 5 proves another successful installment of the new Netflix sci-fi show. This episode kicks off with three of the primary characters.

Exploring the mysterious tunnels that lie beneath their cul-de-sac, the trio of Sam, Judy, and Wally are rapidly finding answers, and the same thing goes for Pazm the security guard, as he's held captive by his superior, Hank. The latter drinks an orange liquid from a vial in an action that reveals he and Shaw have been indulging from the same tree as Art.

What's more for that particular story line is that Hank looks through Paz's phone and finds he's been sleeping with Renee, which goes against company policy. Also, Hanks uses the phone and finds a picture sent from Renee of Hank and Shaw that was taken several decades prior, but they look exactly the same. So, he knows that they know they are up to something, but he doesn't know how much.

In the subsequent scene, Renee answers her front door and gets attacked by Hank, while down in the tunnels, Sam has a vision of a puzzle piece that's become a recurring symbol for both the character and the show.

As for Art, he wakes up in a hospital bed and has a brief exchange with Anneliese Shaw, who reveals she's well aware of the mystical and mysterious tree.

Later, Sam, Judy, and Wally find the wounded creature, and despite Wally wanting to stop it from bleeding so that he can study it, Judy shoots it to end its suffering. Shrieks then echo from a nearby tunnel, indicating that other creatures exist, and they're currently pursuing the trio.

Returning to the mine and finding that the tree is dying, Art is confronted once again by Anneliese, who reveals to the old-timer that she's older than she seems. He shows her a peach pit he's been keeping in his pocket. She eats it, and Anneliese transforms into a monster.

Much like Sam, Judy, and Wally as they're dashing through the tunnels, Art takes off on foot away from Anneliese through the caves.

Nearing death himself, Art is attacked by Anneliese, but he's saved by his wife and their friends. Turns out the tunnels that Judy, Sam, and Wally were traversing are connected to the mine, so now together again, the group fights off Anneliese and forces her to flee. They leave the tunnels and get in Art's truck.

Meanwhile out in the desert, Hank is getting ready to murder Renee and Paz. Luckily, the two escape and wind up killing Hank, kind of. It doesn't appear that he can be killed if he can walk away from that crash. Renee and Paz are later picked up as they're walking down the road by Art, Judy, Wally, and Sam. The whole gang is together!

The six of them deduce that Hank and the Shaws are using the blood of these creatures to live with eternal youth. They allow the monsters to feed on residents of The Boroughs in order to keep the creatures alive.

This process reveals the idea of greed as it fits into the themes of age, love, and death that have already been established in the show.

Soaking his wife in a bath of the bloody goop in order to heal her wounds, Shaw concludes episode 5 by setting his sights on the team. He tracks them down at a restaurant, leaving things off with a standoff between Sam and Shaw that will surely make the show's sixth episode something to behold.

Stay tuned on Show Snob for more reviews of The Boroughs!