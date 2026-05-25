The Boroughs season 1 episode 6 recap and review: The Grey Rebellion

The Boroughs episode 5 ends with the gang getting captured by Blaine Shaw and his minions at The Boroughs. Well, we don't have to wait too long into the next episode before we find out what exactly happened to Sam, Wally, Judy, Art, Renee, and Paz.

Kicking off with a twist, The Boroughs episode 6 immediately reveals that the CEO in Blaine Shaw has offered Wally a deal. He'll go to work for Shaw while Sam, Renee, Judy, and Art pretend to be in the dark. They'll be taken out of the monster's "rotation" and vow not to tell their neighbors that a monster sneaks in at night to drink their cerebrospinal fluid.

After some hesitation, the group accepts the deal—Sam, Renee, Judy, and Art continue about their lives, while Wally is brought to a lab and told about his job. He's also invited to drink the creature's blood, and after another moment of rather brief hesitation, Wally takes a sip.

Experiencing even more visions and convinced he's losing his mind, Sam devises a plan to take down Shaw and his crew, but Art encourages the protagonist to perhaps try and relax. Play some golf. Smoke a joint. He listens to his friend, but only for a bit.

Over in the lab, Wally's second-guessing his decision to work for Shaw when the latter shows him the Mother, an ancient creature whose "Children" are the monsters the gang has been fighting. Also in episode 6, viewers get a glimpse into Claire and Neil's relationship with a scene that incorporates poignance, humor, and, of course, a little bit of romance.

Committing to his escape, Sam cuts off his ankle bracelet while Wally catches Renee up on the happenings in the lab. He tells her about Marcus Shaw—the real name of Blaine Shaw—and how he was a miner from the forties who found an ancient egg that was buried underground, that being the incident that incited all the madness that's been seen throughout The Boroughs.

It's then revealed the "Shaws" built the underground tunnels, and Wally is devising a plan for himself. He's hyperaware of the powers that the creatures' blood possess, and he's frustrated with how Shaw and his friends are using immortality. They've essentially discovered the fountain of youth, and Wally thinks the blood should be used to end worldwide diseases.

Ultimately failing at his plan to escape the community, Sam calls his daughter Claire and convinces her to pick him up. Instead of driving him home, she takes him back to Shaw, and it's then that Sam is placed within the "Manor" facility.

Devising a plan of her own, Renee recruits both Paz and Judy and tells them that she wants to use the 75th anniversary party of The Boroughs as a device for distraction. She wants to kill the Mother.

Episode 6 ends with a strange moment between her and Wally, meaning that viewers are finally able to see the creature behind it all.

Stay tuned on Show Snob for subsequent reviews of The Boroughs, the hottest new thing on Netflix!