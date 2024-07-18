Everything we know so far about The Boys season 5
By Bryce Olin
The Boys season 4 just came to an end with the release of the season finale on Thursday, July 18. This is one of the biggest shows on TV, and the cast, crew, and creative team just pulled off its biggest and best season to date.
Now, the fans' focus shifts to The Boys season 5, which was announced by creator Eric Kripke just two days before the season 4 premiere on June 14.
Kripke also revealed that The Boys season 5 will be the final season of the series. That was a huge revelation! We all knew that season 5 was going to happen. This is one of the biggest shows on TV, remember? We just didn’t know if those rumors about it all coming to an end were true. As it turns out, they were.
There was a massive gap between The Boys season 3 and season 4, thanks in large part to the studios not making a deal with the writers’ and actors’ unions in the spring and summer of 2023. The strikes ended in the fall, and that paved the way for The Boys season 4 to premiere this summer.
How long will we have to wait until The Boys season 5? What’s going to happen in the new season? That’s what we’re here to share!
The Boys season 5 was “always” planned to be the final season
When Kripke announced that The Boys season 5 would be the final season, he also revealed, via tweet, that he had the plan for a five-season series since the beginning of the series.
"#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!"
That’s also funny because Kripke famously left Supernatural after season 5, when he thought the story had run its course. The series lasted another decade on The CW.
It doesn’t sound like thats going to happen with The Boys. This really feels like the end of this thing. The kicker is now how long we’ll have to wait until The Boys officially comes to an end.
The Boys season 4 starts filming in November 2024
Prepare for a long wait for The Boys season 5! According to a report from Variety, Kripke told the outlet that the plan is for the cast and crew to start filming The Boys season 5 beginning in November 2024. Production will, then, last through mid-2025.
"It’s not totally locked in yet but we are going to start shooting around mid-November. And I don’t know when it’ll premiere yet, but we’ll be shooting well into middle of ’25."
This is always subject to change. There are many moving parts with a massive production like this, but I have to imagine Amazon doesn’t want to wait too long to bring back the series for its final season.
Assuming everything goes well, hopefully, The Boys season 5 wraps up production by this time (June or July) of 2025.
Even if that happens, it’s going to be quite the wait until the final season premieres.
Has Amazon announced the release window for The Boys season 5?
Not yet! It’s still so early. As mentioned, so much could change, but there’s almost no way we’ll see The Boys season 5 on Amazon in 2025. There’s simply so much work that needs to be done on the final season.
If production wraps by the spring of 2025, there’s a chance, then, that the new seasoun could drop by the end of the year. But, if filming wraps in the summer, which it sounds like its scheduled for, then it’s going to be 2026 before we see the final season of The Boys.
Kripke makes it pretty clear that they are planning to film quite a while into 2025, so I would put my money on a 2026 release for The Boys season 5.
Amazon likes to release this show in the summer. So far, two seasons have premiered in June. One season premiered in July, and another in September. I think it’s fair to assume, at this stage, that we’ll see The Boys season 5 between June and September 2026.
The Boys season 5 cast
Amazon hasn’t confirmed who exactly will be in The Boys season 5, but we have a great idea of who to expect back in the final season. There are also a few new cast members rumored to be on the way!
- Karl Urban as Butcher
- Jack Quaid as Hughie
- Erin Moriarty as Annie January
- Laz Alonso as Marvin “Mother’s” Milk
- Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko
- Tomer Capone as Frenchie
- Antony Starr as Homelander
- Cameron Crovetti as Ryan
- Jessie T. Usher as A-Train
- Chace Crawford as Deep
- Nate Mitchell as Black Noir
- Susan Heyward as Sage
- Valorie Curry as Firecracker
- Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Kessler
- Olivia Morandin as Zoe Neuman
- Asa Germann as Sam
- Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap
- Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy
- Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar
- Jim Beaver as Robert Singer
- David Andrews as President Calhoun
- Shantel VanSanten as Becca Butcher
- Liyou Abere as Janine Milk
- Frances Turner as Monique Milk
- Rosemarie DeWitt as Daphne Campbell
There have also been some reports and expressed interest in bringing Jared Padalecki, who starred in Supernatural with Jensen Ackles, Jim Beaver, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and others. Kripke sounds like he wants to make it happen. Padalecki sounds like he wants to make it happen. Fans want it to happen, so it’ll probably happen!
Here's what Kripke told Variety:
"We’re kicking around some ideas. We have this wonderful list of A-list fans who have told us over the years that they would love to do the show, so we’re going to take a long look at that list and see who makes sense."
We’re also expecting to see Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, and some of the other stars of Gen V, The Boys spinoff, in The Boys season 5, but we don’t know how that’s going to happen right now.
It’s the final season, so there’s also a chance we could see the cast members who play deceased characters return in The Boys season 5, as well. We already know that we’ll see Shantel VanSanten return as Becca and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Kessler. Would Claudia Doumit return? What about Dominic McElliott who starred as Maeve? We’ll just have to wait and see.
How many episodes are in The Boys season 5?
Well, we’ve seen eight episodes in each of the first four seasons of the series. It’d be silly to change things up too much.
Kripke also confirmed to Variety that the final season will be eight episodes, as well.
That didn’t stop Alonso from speaking out about a possible feature film ending for The Boys. It’s unlikely to happen, but Alonso made a good case on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, according to Deadline.
What to expect in The Boys season 5
Well, the ending of The Boys season 4 doesn’t make it too difficult for us to make some guesses about what’s going to happen next.
Spoilers for The Boys season 4 finale ahead!
After killing Victoria, Butcher is on a mission to stop Homelander and the rest of the Supes. The problem is more dire than ever, though.
Frenchie, MM, and Hughie have all been taken captive by Homelander’s forces. Supes are fully in control. It doesn’t look good for the United States of America at the moment.
But, Butcher is still out there, and he’s super-dosing Compound V to stay alive just long enough to kill Homelander (and possibly Ryan, although I don’t think that’s going to happen). I think we’ll see him team up with Annie, Kimiko, and the many other Supes and humans who don’t want to live in this fascist Supe regime.
We also know that Butcher has access to the Supe virus, which could wipe out all of the Supes in the country if he can find someone to make a more potent strain of the virus. It’s also possible that the virus is already out, mixing and spreading among the Supe population. Firecracker was suspiciously sick in the season 4 finale.
On top of all of that, Sage is officially moving on to the second phase of her grand plan. What will that be? I don’t know, but I think she’s the one holding this together.
That’s where I see things heading in The Boys season 5, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Stay tuned for more news about The Boys season 5!