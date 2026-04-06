The Boys spinoff fans missed in 2022 is suddenly worth watching

There is not one fan of The Boys (2019-2025) who would regret checking out Diabolical (2022), an animated anthology that was well received by critics. Released exclusively on Prime Video, Diabolical is comprised of eight total episodes, and each is well worth a watch before The Boys season 5 premieres on April 8.

“Laser Baby’s Day Out,” the first episode of the series, revolves around a Vought lab assistant who attempts to save the titular character by smuggling her out of the facility. It's a fun plot on paper, and it flourishes through the unique style of storytelling that can only be accomplished in the universe of The Boys.

Written by famous collaborators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, this episode plays out to the tune of a Looney Tunes cartoon, sans any dialogue and replete with slapstick violence. It’s a wonderful hook into a top-notch show, one that should be seen as underrated compared to its live-action counterparts.

Christian Slater narrated the second episode of the series. He introduces the single most eclectic array of supes the franchise has to offer. One of them is just a giant tongue, made of nothing but muscle, while another supe can melt anything with the touch of—well, we'll leave it up to your imagination.

Each of these characters has been placed in the Red River Assisted Living for the Gifted Child, given up by their parents for becoming too much of a nuisance. It’s then that the episode title "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents" starts to add up, as the “gifted children” seek vengeance on their mothers and fathers.

Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, the former being known for his preeminent series Rick and Morty, wrote the third episode of the series, which featured a distinctive animation style that served as the basis for Diabolical episode 2.

Garth Ennis, who simply styled his story after his original comics, also wrote an episode. One of the central figures in this particular episode is Hughie, a lead character in the comics, who’s actually voiced by Simon Pegg here in the animated show.

That’s what renders this animated series all the more unique—each episode follows a different cast of characters as per typical anthology stories, but there’s also a distinctive style of animation for every iteration.

The Boys: Diabolical -- Courtesy of Prime Video

Each episode features a different animation style

Episode 1 resembles Looney Tunes, while the Rick and Morty aesthetic was applied for episode 2. The next episode centers on Boyd, who has a crush on his neighbor. The latter is named Cherry, and she’s soon seduced by Boyd after the latter uses a transformation cream that was given to him by Vought. They hook up, and she uses some of the cream.

It turns her into “Catgirl” with a tail and whiskers and all, this leading Vought to capitalize and render the two a power couple. It’s then that Ashley Barrett shows up within the plot, cutting off their cream supplies after the two become addicted to fame. It's a great plot, with episode 4, “Boyd in 3D,” boasting an aesthetic that’s based on French comics.

Episode 5 is anime, revolving around a teenager named Sky as she attempts to buy some weed for a couple of her friends. She’s new in town, trying to secure a bag to maintain her newfound friendships. When she winds up stealing a vial of Compound V from the drug dealer, Sky becomes one of the more fascinating supes in the entire Boys canon.

It should be noted that lead character Sky is voiced by Awkwafina, an actress who performs to perfection in an outrageous yet alluring storyline.

The most poignant episode of the series, and it might come as a surprise to realize that comedian Andy Samberg actually wrote the script.

The Boys: Diabolical -- Courtesy of Prime Video

Diabolical is a star-studded affair

There are so many major stars who are part of the show's voice cast. Kieran Culkin, Don Cheadle, Michael Cera, and Frances Conroy make their respective appearances in brilliant, one-off voice roles, along with other well-known figures like Kevin Smith and Kenan Thompson as they were credited in episode two.

Franchise alumni, such as Dominique McElligot and Elisabeth Shue, reprise their respective roles as Queen Maeve and Madelyn Stillwell, while other characters like The Deep and Billy Butcher can be seen in the series as well.

Reprising his role as Stan Edgar in the eighth and final episode is Giancarlo Esposito, with “One Plus One Equals Two” revolving around the onset of a hostage situation, these events taking place before those that transpire within the original series.

Showing the origin of Homelander and Black Noir’s partnership, this final Diabolical iteration resembles the superhero animated shows from television yore—like Justice League (2001–2004), in particular—now with a darker take à la a Boys aesthetic.

Homelander goes toe-to-toe with Black Noir in a hilarious yet rip-roaring set piece, one that’s defined by a tone that can only be described within The Boys context. The two eventually make up as Black Noir explains and reveals that he actually trusts Homelander, and the duo cover up the murders that came at Homelander’s doing.

Diabolical is a refreshing experience

An element of whimsy renders Diabolical a touch more lighthearted than its two live-action counterparts.

Its anthological structure and distinctive animation styles obviously set it apart, but of course, it's still a violent affair replete with sociopolitical allegories, and it's destined to make the audience laugh just like The Boys and Gen V.

Gorgeous visuals, subtle dynamics of sound design, hilarious dialogue, and consistently brilliant voice work—all of these elements render Diabolical a surefire animated masterpiece, but one that flew under the radar compared to its live-action counterparts.

Watch Diabolical on Prime Video right now!