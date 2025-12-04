The Boys star teases 'big hits' as early as the season 5 premiere

We know when a show reaches its final season, especially a planned final season, that the stakes are much higher than ever before. The Boys season 5 is going to be the last, and there’s no way there won’t be major character deaths.

Let’s just start with the fact that major characters die early on in the graphic novels. While we’ve had some of those deaths happen on the show, not all of them have, especially not when it comes to The Seven or The Boys characters. Yet, get ready for some major hits, as Karl Urban has teased that major deaths could be on their way early on.

Credit: Jasper Savage/Prime Video. Copyright: © Amazon Content Services LLC

‘Big hits’ in The Boys season 5 premiere

While speaking at FAN EXPO, Urban shared that there will be “some big hits early on in the very first episode.” He also mentioned that it would be emotional when it comes to the attachment to characters, which certainly hints that characters are going to end up dying.

"I think we throw you in the deep end, but in a good way, because the stakes are as high as they can possibly be."

Deaths are going to be necessary throughout the season. For Urban, it’s important to make people realize that the “stakes couldn’t be higher,” as the show comes to a close. The fight is on between Homelander and his followers and those who completely oppose him. Gen V helped to further this plotline, with Marie and others joining the Starlighters to help bring down Homelander.

"I think the real thing to look out for in season 5 on an emotional level, as far as the characters go, and your attachments to characters, there's going to be some big hits early on in the very first episode."

Of course, while we would love to see Homelander’s reign come to an end — can the show end in any other way? — it doesn’t mean that everyone on Starlighter’s side can win. A major death early on will up the stakes for that final season, as it forces everyone to regroup and figure out what to do next.

Copyright: © Amazon Content Services LLC

Who could die on The Boys season 5?

The show will need to bring some big deaths on both sides. However, with the way Eric Kripke’s mind works, we’re sure to see it be a little uneven at first, likely with the side of good facing more failures than the side of evil. Things will likely take a turn during the halfway point.

In the graphic novels, there’s a mixture of deaths on both sides from around #63. Mother’s Milk is one of the first to go, followed by Frenchie and Kimiko, and all of them are at the hands of Butcher. After the death of his dog, Trevor, Butcher goes further down the path of vengeance, and he does manage to take down Homelander, but he goes a step too far with an attempt to release the airborne virus that would kill anyone with Compound V in their system.

Well, Hughie can’t have that, and he ends up killing his former mentor. Hughie also manages to get his revenge against A-Train for the death of Robin.

Whether any of that can play out with the way the current arc is going with A-Train realizing what he did wrong and joining the Starlighters is not clear, but what is clear is that we’re in for a wild ride on the final season of The Boys.

The Boys season 5 is slated to arrive on Prime Video in 2026.