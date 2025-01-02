Wait! The Challenge 40 still has one more episode until the winner reveal

It's been a long and brutal season, but there's still one more hurdle for these competitors to cross in order to prove themselves as The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras champion. While the season was previously expected to come to a close on New Year's Day, the season finale isn't over yet. The second part of the finale will crown the winner and reveal the impact of the Karma Vote.

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras ends with episode 19, "The End of an Era, Part 2," on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 8/7c on MTV. The culmination of the two-part season finale will continue with the second day of the final eight competitors' last challenge, a grueling final that has already included a full day of running, swimming, and puzzling solving.

During the first part of the final challenge, the final eight battled through three checkpoints in hopes of getting the highest placement possible. Prior to beginning the final challenge, TJ announced that the eliminated competitors took part in the Karma Vote, which could change the results of the final challenge. Even if you technically win, the Karma Vote could edge you right out.

Where The Challenge 40 final stands before part 2

The preview for part 2 of the season finale continued to show Jenny's deteriorating stamina during the overnight competition, which consists of them counting coins and singing off and on for 30 minutes each all night long. But the finale also hinted that the Karma Vote shook up the leaderboard after the group finished competing in the final. It's easy to see how!

For the first three checkpoints, Jordan put up a dominating performance, taking first place in each round by an actually staggering margin. Meanwhile, Bananas and Derek each took turns placing second and third, while Kyland struggled to keep up the rear to place fourth in all three rounds. He had performed well all season, but the final's swimming aspect slowed him down.

As for the women, Jenny and Tori were consistent forces during the first three checkpoints, though Tori did place last for the third checkpoint since she was the only one to get the puzzle wrong and have to swim back. Rachel kept up the fight, but gassed out faster than the others, and Michele once again proved herself as an underdog who can hang with the best of them.

Right now, it's looking like Jordan and Jenny could be the frontrunners to take home the win, though the Karma Vote could come into play for either of them. Both of them didn't ruffle too many feathers throughout the season in retrospect, though their attitudes and alliances could have cost them some favor. But the same could be said for Tori, Michele, Rachel, and Kyland, too.

The person most likely to benefit from the Karma Vote is obviously Derek, who played an exceptionally clean social game and revealed himself as a deserving competitor. He should easily get straight fives from all of the eliminated players! On the flip side, Bananas didn't even try to play a respectable social game. He's the same hothead he's always been since as far back as The Island.

We have only gotten mere teases of how the Karma Vote will go, but beyond those who were in the Bananas' Angels alliance, Bananas doesn't look to earn a real benefit. No matter how hard he works to place ahead Derek or even push ahead Jordan, is there a path forward for him to win? Personally, after his behavior this season, it wouldn't even feel good to watch him win.

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras season finale part 2 airs Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 8/7c on MTV.