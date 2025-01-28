The Challenge All Stars: Rivals cast: What happened between each pair

A new season of The Challenge: All Stars has arrived, but there are some huge changes in store. First of all, season 5 won't stream exclusively on Paramount+ as the spinoff has since its premiere in 2021. This time around, the All Stars edition of the franchise will air on MTV for the very first time, but that's not the only change fans can expect for the new season.

While each season of All Stars has simply brought together the best of the best from the earliest days of The Challenge's run, this season has a theme. Like three past seasons of the flagship, past competitors will be paired up with their rival. That person could be anyone from a former friend to a former flame to a sworn enemy. It's going to bring a new fire to The Challenge: All Stars!

As The Challenge All Stars: Rivals makes its MTV debut, it's time to brush up on the beef and bad blood that brought these players together as rivals. Learn who's paired with who in season 5 and get a quick history lesson on the reason for their rivalry. Bananas said it best: All's fair in love and challenges. But will they bring that sentiment to the competition this season?

Adam and Steve

Although Adam Larson and Steve Meinke were both part of the Road Rules: The Quest season back in 2001, the former castmates found themselves having beef last year when Steven stole Adam's star during The Challenge: All Stars season 4. There's no better place squash your beef than the next season of All Stars where you have to compete as rivals!

Amber and Faysal

Even though Amber Borzotra and Faysal Shafaat both originate from the Big Brother franchise, they didn't appear in the same season. (Amber was in Big Brother 16 and Fessy was in Big Brother 20). Their rivalry began in The Challenge season 36, Double Agents, and continued in season 37, Spies, Lies & Allies with a blindside. They probably never imagined they would be partners!

Aneesa and Ashley M.

Although Aneesa Ferreira and Ashley Mitchell are from two completely different eras of The Challenge, they have still managed to butt heads during the seasons they competed in together. After competiting in season 37, Spies, Lies & Allies, it seems Aneesa and Ashley M.'s competitive nature and different methods of playing the game have left them to now partner up as rivals.

Ashley K. and Dario

Any good season featuring rivals has to have at least one pairing of exes. Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano began dating during The Challenge season 29, Invasion of the Champions, but it seems as though they didn't have the smoothest breakup. Now many years later, they will have to put the past aside (and any temptation) and compete for the common goal of winning!

Beth and Jonna

Find a person in The Challenge's history who doesn't have some sort of conflict with Beth. Her pot-stirring goes back two decades! But Beth Stolarczyk is back for All Stars season 5 to confront her newest rival, Jonna Mannion. During All Stars season 3, Beth accused Jonna of having an affair with her season 2 partner, MJ Garrett. The debacle cause Jonna some real-life issues, which she hinted at during the season 40 reunion.

Big T and Corey

Tula "Big T" Fazakerley and Corey Lay are another rivals pairing that were previously linked together in a romantic relationship during season 39, Battle for a New Champion. Since they're rivals, they clearly weren't meant for each other. But maybe they will be meant to work together as a partnership, beat the rest of the rivals, and go home with the grand prize and a new respect for each other.

Da'Vonne and Shane

If Big Brother ever does a rivals season, Da'Vonne Rogers should definitely bring her passion to that season. But we're talking about The Challenge All Stars, and this season she's paried up with her rival Shane Landrum. Again, these two are from completely different eras of the franchise, but when they competed together in season 32, Final Reckoning, there was no love lost between them.

Devin and Leroy

Devin Walker-Molaghan could also have more than one rival. He certainly made a few new ones during The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras. But this time around, he's partnered up with Leroy Garrett, who became his rival during season 36, Double Agents, after being on the wrong side of each other's moves. Unfortunately, they didn't repair that rift during season 40. Perhaps past friction will bring these two together for the win.

Frank and Sam

The history is deep with these two! Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn both originate from the 2011 edition of The Real World: San Diego. However, their time on The Challenge is much more tense. During season 23, Battle of the Seasons, Frank was objectively mean to Sam, especially throughout the final, and it was hard to watch. They won the season, but did they bury the hatchet?

Katie and Veronica

Here's some real OG bad blood! It's old tea, but it's good tea. Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo are the proud owners of one of The Challenge's most iconic fights. While they might not be on the worst terms now many years later, back in 2004 during season 8, The Inferno, Katie and Veronica got into an intense screaming match. They've competed together many times since then, but can they win?

Kelly Anne and Sylvia

These two Real World veterans simply just couldn't stop being polite and getting real during All Stars season 3. KellyAnne Judd and Sylvia Elsrode didn't get along and didn't really like each other during that recent season. While there might be more reasons to their supposed feud, KellyAnne and Sylvia could be in the best position to squashing their beef and going for the final.

Melissa and Nicole

Nicole's romantic drama continues to another season of All Stars. After rekindling things with Laurel in All Stars season 4, Nicole Zanatta teams up with her The Challenge season 28, Vendettas, costar Melissa Reeves. During that season, the two had a fling that had impacts in the game and in life. Years have passed since that season, so maybe Nicole and Melissa will be able to move forward as a team.

Nany and Turbo

Aside from Beth and Jonna, this might be the biggest beef to overcome this season. Nany Gonzalez and Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran used to be friends, especially when they competed together in season 33, War of the Worlds, which Turbo won. The pair's good graces came crashing down during season 38, Ride or Dies, when their alliance fractured and Nany targeted him. Now these are rivals and the best kind of TV-making drama!

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals premieres Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8/7c on MTV.