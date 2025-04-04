The Challenge All Stars: Rivals final four ranked from least to most likely to win

Another great season of The Challenge: All Stars is nearly in the books, with the fifth season and first ever rivals edition of the spinoff naming its final four teams ahead of the final challenge. They have fought (sometimes literally) and shed their blood, sweat, and tears in challenges and the jungles in order to claim their coveted spot in TJ's dreaded but sought after final.

After a riveting season of unexpected ups and downs, the four teams who will be competing in the final challenge were revealed: Adam and Steve, Da'Vonne and Shane, Frank and Sam, and Melissa and Nicole. Most of if not all of these pairs defied the odds to make it to the end, competing and strategizing against physically stronger teams to survive and thrive as the final four.

A few weeks ago, at the halfway point of the season, I examined the status of the teams to that point and listed three pairs that didn't have a path to victory, and wouldn't you know, two of those three made their way into the final! Obviously, I'm super excited that those teams managed to find their path, but will they be able to continue forth and take the win? Let's take a closer look.

Da'Vonne and Shane - The Challenge: All Stars: Rivals on MTV | Courtesy of MTV

4. Da'Vonne and Shane

Since I've already underestimated Da'Vonne and Shane once, maybe I shouldn't do it again. But in the time that's passed since I said they likely didn't have a path to victory, their partnership endured some of its most explosive struggles yet. Da'Vonne didn't appreciate how Shane talked to her, and his behavior had Adam getting involved on Da'Vonne's behalf. Shane nearly quit the show! In the aftermath, the pair was able to squash their beef and come together to secure their spot in the final.

Honestly, Da'Vonne and Shane have been true underdogs of the season. They didn't win much, but they won when they needed to. They never even went into the jungle! For most of the season, they were also able to remain under the radar while playing a deft social game, though their opposing alliances were frequently a source of stress. If they can keep their heads cool and lock in during the final, they could place higher, but... I don't have much faith yet, as much as I want a win for Da'Vonne.

Melissa and Nicole - The Challenge: All Stars: Rivals on MTV | Courtesy of MTV

3. Melissa and Nicole

Like Da'Vonne and Shane, Melissa and Nicole were another team that I doubted could have a path to victory or even the final. (If you're wondering, the third team was Katie and Veronica, who as we know, sadly did not have a path to victory.) They are in a similar position since they never won a challenge, but they did win the one and only jungle they went into. That win earned them their star, which they stole from Nany and Turbo, effectively ending the power duo's trajectory to the final.

Getting Nany and Turbo out was a huge move and massive confidence boost for the pair that often wasn't able to connect and perform well in challenges. But after their performance in the jungle, they have more than proven that they are a strong team that can do what they need to do under pressure. Still, the question remains: Can they handle the pressure of a final challenge? Especially against a team like Adam and Steve and an unstoppable force like Frank? I'm not too sure about that.

Frank and Sam - The Challenge: All Stars: Rivals on MTV | Courtesy of MTV

2. Frank and Sam

I debated where to place Frank and Sam on this ranking, but they have continued to surprise me throughout the season. Perhaps I have a bit too much faith that they can place higher than Melissa and Nicole, but Frank and Sam aren't to be counted out. Sure, Frank played a messy albeit smart game and he's left a trail of blood behind him, but he and Sam somehow rallied to win challenges and secure a star. In the beginning, we all probably thought they wouldn't make it this far.

Frank and Sam have problematic history with final challenges. During Battle of the Seasons, Frank bullied Sam during the grueling final challenge, which they ultimately won. History has the potential to repeat itself as final challenges are traditionally much more physical than most daily challenges, and that's where this pair shows its weakness. For some reason, I have a feeling that they will perform better than expected, but there's just one pair that I don't think can be beat.

Adam and Steve - The Challenge: All Stars: Rivals on MTV | Courtesy of MTV

1. Adam and Steve

No other team dominated this season quite like Adam and Steve. No other team kept the past in the past and used that energy to win quite like Adam and Steve. I mean, just look at their stats. They competed in — and won! — five elimination rounds. They won three challenges. They never lost their star. How could you possibly beat a team with that kind of track record? Others have been warned to get Adam and Steve out, but how can you get chronic jungle winners out of the game?

If Adam and Steve don't win The Challenge All Stars: Rivals, I will be shocked. If they win, they will have earned it after all of the effort they put into the season. If they lose, it will be a real Cinderella story for an underdog duo. Both outcomes would feel worth the time investment in the season, but let's be real here. Does anyone really see Adam and Steve falling apart and fumbling the win NOW? Going into the final, they are the true frontrunner team deserving to take the whole thing home.

Watch The Challenge All Stars: Rivals on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.