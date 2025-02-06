This post contains spoilers from The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 2.

In the second episode of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals, we finally learn which team is the first to be eliminated. After their first competition in the premiere episode, TJ didn't offer the rivals any indication of how the season would work and who would be sent home. But in episode 2, he lays down the gauntlet (reference!) and we have our first duo sent home.

After the heights challenge that had everyone (well, almost everyone) shaking in their boots, Amber and Fessy easily took the win, though Adam and Steve could have snagged another win. Some he-said-she-said ensues about the house vote for elimination, creating a game of telephone about alliances (instigated by Frank). Nicole saves herself and the house votes in Adam and Steve.

That left Amber and Fessy to choose who Adam and Steve would compete against in the elimination round, and it's a shock when they pick Beth and Jonna. They explain their choice as an easy pick to not rock the boat since Adam and Steve could beat them... which they did, but this decision could cost Amber and Fessy in future seasons.

Despite the history between them, Beth and Jonna are able to put up a good fight against Adam and Steve, but the OG pair win in the end, sending Beth and Jonna home. In the wake of their loss in the elimination round, Beth spoke with Entertainment Weekly about all that drama with Jonna and shared her thoughts on those who believe she quit her two most recent seasons.

Beth apologized to Jonna and apologizes for quitting

Obviously, Beth isn't a stranger to drama on The Challenge. She has a long history of stirring the pot, as far back as the franchise's second season when she butt heads with Montana, all the way to getting her clothes thrown in the pool by Tanya in The Inferno II. (As someone who just rewatched The Gauntlet 2, I can attest that Beth's committed to delivering excellent reality television.)

Perhaps things were taken a bit too far during The Challenge: All Stars season 3 when Beth alleged that Jonna had cheated on her husband with her All Stars season 2 partner MJ. Jonna briefly mentioned during The Challenge season 40 reunion that she had been experiencing issues in her personal life, but little did we know she'd later face them again on All Stars season 5.

According to Beth, she attempted to apologize to Jonna after All Stars season 3 and apologized to her during All Stars season 5, which we saw part of in the first episode. On screen, Beth seemed to believe that she and Jonna had buried the hatchet, though Jonna didn't agree, but Beth's now telling Entertainment Weekly that she doesn't trust Jonna and thinks she needs to "take responsibility for her actions." Ouch! Well, the rivalry still stands. (I don't think Jonna's losing sleep.)

Beth also addressed how it looks that she gave up during her elimination against Jonna in All Stars season 3 and again didn't complete the daily competition prior to her elimination round in season 5. She apologized to fans who are disappointed in her "quitting" due to her fear of heights (though she stands to by conceding to Jonna because she "can't stand cheaters.")

Here's what Beth had to say about the season 5 heights competition:

"There were many people that got as far as Jonna and I did. And also, I didn't trust Jonna. I knew I was going to let her do the math problem, and I was going to grab that key, and I was going to hold onto it because I knew if that key was unlocked, she was just going to run me right off the building, and I wasn't going to let her. That is not the way I was going to go down."

Even with all of the drama surrounding her rivalry with Jonna and her checkered performance throughout most of her Challenge seasons, Beth still would like to return for more seasons and hopes to win one. We'll see what happens in the future and whether Beth and Jonna will ever compete on the same season of The Challenge again. You know there would be fireworks!

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.