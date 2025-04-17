The Challenge All Stars: Rivals names its winners: Was the money split or stolen?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead from the season finale of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.

It's been an intense season of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals, but the competition has finally come to an end with the winning team being crowned. But the pair of rivals weren't able to celebrate their victory for too long before being faced with a decision: Split the money with your partner or steal the money and compete to take home the whole $250K prize for yourself.

In the end, the final challenge came down to these four teams: Frank and Sam, Adam and Steve, Melissa and Nicole, and Da'Vonne and Shane. Some performed much better than expected and shook up the final challenge to give the other pairs a real run for their money. But how did the final leaderboard shake out and did the winning team split the money?

Adam Larson and Steve Meinke in The Challenge: All Stars: Rivals on MTV | Courtesy of Paramount Press

Adam and Steve won

Well, there you have it! The season ended how many of us had anticipated: Adam and Steve won the final challenge and took home the $250K grand prize. They beat Da'Vonne and Shane (23 stars), who placed second, by one point (24 stars). The last checkpoint of the final challenge came down to mere seconds, but Adam and Steve were able to best their competition to secure the big win.

Since the very beginning, Adam and Steve were a dominating force in the game. They were the first pair to win a star, competed in and won five elimination rounds in the jungle, and won two daily competitions themselves. In spite of the house trying to get them out, they managed to win their way to all the way to the top, an outcome other teams feared and wanted to avoid.

Here's how the rest of the placements ended up: Da'Vonne and Shane scored the second place pot of $35K, Frank and Sam (16 stars) won the third place prize of $10K, and Melissa and Nicole (13 stars) earned the fourth place earnings of $5K. For much of the two-part final, it was anyone's game with some pairs taking an early lead. Honestly, it's among the franchise' most nail-biting finals!

...and split the money!

Once TJ crowned Adam and Steve the winners, he hit them with one more surprise. They were sent to separate chambers to decide if they would split or steal the money. If their answers weren't both "split the money," they would have to go head to head in a competition to see who would win the prize. But both Adam and Steve, who threw the "steal" sign on the ground, voted to split the money.

In the last few moments of the season, Adam expressed his intention to use the money to put toward an engagement ring for his girlfriend Averey Tressler, who last appeared in The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras and competed with Adam in All Stars 4. The season ends with Adam proposing to Averey in his testimonial. We'll have to check her Instagram to see if she says yes!

