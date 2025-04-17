The Challenge fan-favorite reveals they're leaving the show: 'This is it'

WARNING: Spoilers ahead from the season finale of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.

After a season full of blood, sweat, and extremely literal tears, The Challenge All Stars: Rivals finally came to a conclusion with the second part of the dramatic and satisfying season finale. Four pairs of rivals competed until the very last second to take home the win, and this might have been the closest final in recent memory. The difference between was only one point!

Throughout the two-part finale, The Challenge fans were on the edge of their seats waiting to learn who would come out victorious in the end between the final four duos. Frank and Sam, Adam and Steve, Melissa and Nicole, and Da'Vonne and Shane gave it their all. We might have only been a little bit wrong in our ranking of the final placements, but who doesn't love seeing an underdog succeed?

But crowning the winners and finding out whether they would steal the prize money from their partner or split the pot 50/50 both ways wasn't the sole shocking moment to come out of the finale. When it was all said and done, a veteran of the franchise revealed that The Challenge All Stars: Rivals would be her last season. That person? Da'Vonne Rogers. Find out what she said below!

Da'Vonne Rogers in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals on MTV | Courtesy of Paramount Press

Da'Vonne Rogers announces departure from The Challenge

While reflecting on the season following the crowning of the winners, Da'Vonne again underscored that she and her partner Shane weren't going to walk away as quick besties. But she also didn't shut the door on getting to know a new version of him outside of the game. Well, it's going to have to be outside of the game because she announced she won't be back for another season.

Here's what Da'Vonne said while announcing her departure:

"But now, in this moment, I'm just so proud of us. I'm so grateful because The Challenge is such a hard game. And to do so good on my very last season and my farewell. Like, this is it."

Even though Da'Vonne and Shane took second place, it's still quite the way to go out on top! Adam and Steve beat Da'Vonne and Shane for first place by one point. The final competition, a weight distribution balancing act, came down to basically fractions of seconds since both pairs finished at about the same time. If Da'Vonne and Shane had won this competition, they would have won the season.

But Da'Vonne isn't looking back on the season or her performance with regrets or disappointments thinking about the "what ifs." As she shared in her ending testimonial, she was super excited to win second place. Considering how her partnership with Shane was going for much of the season, second place (or even making it to the final) wasn't always a given.

Da'Vonne's career in reality television began in 2015 on Big Brother 17, and she later returned for Big Brother 18 as well as Big Brother 22, which as the second all stars edition of the series. In season 22, she became the first Black houseguest to win the fan-voted America's Favorite Player prize. Da'Vonne also competed in two seasons of The Challenge, Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds.

She hasn't won a season of either show, though her second place placement in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals marks Da'Vonne's highest placement. She and Shane took home $35K to split between them, their share of the $300K prize. While we will certainly miss Da'Vonne in future seasons of The Challenge, we loved watching her shine and succeeding in her finale season.

