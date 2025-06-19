The Challenge will be back for its third season within a year very soon

MTV has been spoiling fans of The Challenge in the past year. Not only was the super-sized 40th season celebration one of the most memorable challenges, but Battle of the Eras was then closely followed by the first season of The Challenge: All Stars to air on MTV. Both seasons were some of the most dramatic and entertaining of the franchise, but we're still just getting started.

After The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras premiered in August 2024 and concluded in January 2025, The Challenge All Stars: Rivals premiered one week after the season 40 finale and ran through April. There's been a quiet drought ever since, but that drought will soon end with the third season of the franchise to premiere within the span of one year. The Challenge season 41 is on its way!

The Challenge 41: Vets and New Threats cast and premiere date

MTV announced that season 41, titled The Challenge: Vets and New Threats, will premiere on Wednesday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. One week before the competition begins, MTV will air the season's launch special The Challenge: Vets and New Threats: Day Zero on Wednesday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The launch special will be available to stream the following day on MTV's website, on demand, and on the show's official YouTube channel.

In the launch special, we'll get to know the 32 cast members, who have been separated into two groups: Vets and New Threats. According to Variety, season 41 marks a "new era" for the franchise after Battle of the Eras. The synopsis for the season seems to suggest that the Vets are a team and the New Threats are a team, each working together to defeat the other. But as we know, TJ likes to keep the game unpredictable. This could wind up an individual game.

On the Vets side of season 41, there are eight winners competing for their next potential win, and that includes Johnny Bananas, Derrick Kosinski, Cara Maria Sorbello, and the king of the franchise CT. Other notable veterans include Aneesa Ferreira, who's again vying for her first win in nearly 20 seasons, Leroy Garrett, Nany González, and her frenemy Turbo. Take a closer look at all 16 veterans returning for season 41 in the table below!

Vets Challenge History Michaela Bradshaw 2 Challenges Theo Campbell 4 Challenges Derek Chavez 6 Challenges Johnny Bananas 24 Challenges, 7 Wins Aneesa Ferreira 19 Challenges Leroy Garrett 15 Challenges Nany González 13 Challenges Olivia Kaiser 3 Challenges Derrick Kosinski 14 Challenges, 3 Wins Aviv Melmed 2 Challenges, 1 Win Ashley Mitchell 10 Challenges, 2 Wins Nia Moore 5 Challenges Rogan O'Connor 3 Challenges, 1 Win Cara Maria Sorbello 16 Challenges, 2 Wins CT Tamburello 20 Challenges, 5 Wins Turbo 4 Challenges, 1 Win

The New Threats team features a mixture of new faces to the franchise from other reality series like Love Island, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and others that The Challenge hasn't pulled from before. There are three Survivor players set to compete, along with a boxer and a former WWE star. Some of these faces might be familiar to those who watch a lot of reality TV, while most will be totally new — hence the term "New Threats." But can they really put up a fight against our Vets?

New Threats Original Series Jake Cornish Love Island: All Stars Ben Davis Boxer Leonardo Dionicio Love Island USA Izzy Fairthorne Too Hot To Handle Will Gagnon Are You the One? Justin Hinsley Cheer Cedric Hodges Big Brother 26 Yeremi Hykel The Amazing Race 35 Blue Kim Big Brother 25 America Lopez Big Brother 25 Adrienne Naylor Married at First Sight UK Sydney Segal Survivor 41 Leka Sodade Canada's Ultimate Challenge Dee Valladares Survivor 45 Gabe Wai WWE Tay Wilcoxson Big Brother Australia 15

It's always exciting to start a new season of The Challenge and see how the producers mix things up this time. The format is rarely the same, which keeps the players on their toes and unable to predict what could happen next. Loyalties will inevitably be tested and alliances will be made and broken. There's nothing like it! Before Vets and New Threats premieres on July 30, make sure to watch Battle of the Eras on Paramount+ so you're up-to-date on the latest drama! (All Stars 5 isn't streaming yet.)

