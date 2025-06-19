Show Snob
The Challenge will be back for its third season within a year very soon

By Reed Gaudens
The Challenge: Total Madness player Aneesa Ferreira
The Challenge: Total Madness player Aneesa Ferreira | Image Courtesy Riccardo Giardina for MTV

MTV has been spoiling fans of The Challenge in the past year. Not only was the super-sized 40th season celebration one of the most memorable challenges, but Battle of the Eras was then closely followed by the first season of The Challenge: All Stars to air on MTV. Both seasons were some of the most dramatic and entertaining of the franchise, but we're still just getting started.

After The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras premiered in August 2024 and concluded in January 2025, The Challenge All Stars: Rivals premiered one week after the season 40 finale and ran through April. There's been a quiet drought ever since, but that drought will soon end with the third season of the franchise to premiere within the span of one year. The Challenge season 41 is on its way!

The Challenge 41: Vets and New Threats cast and premiere date

MTV announced that season 41, titled The Challenge: Vets and New Threats, will premiere on Wednesday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. One week before the competition begins, MTV will air the season's launch special The Challenge: Vets and New Threats: Day Zero on Wednesday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The launch special will be available to stream the following day on MTV's website, on demand, and on the show's official YouTube channel.

In the launch special, we'll get to know the 32 cast members, who have been separated into two groups: Vets and New Threats. According to Variety, season 41 marks a "new era" for the franchise after Battle of the Eras. The synopsis for the season seems to suggest that the Vets are a team and the New Threats are a team, each working together to defeat the other. But as we know, TJ likes to keep the game unpredictable. This could wind up an individual game.

On the Vets side of season 41, there are eight winners competing for their next potential win, and that includes Johnny Bananas, Derrick Kosinski, Cara Maria Sorbello, and the king of the franchise CT. Other notable veterans include Aneesa Ferreira, who's again vying for her first win in nearly 20 seasons, Leroy Garrett, Nany González, and her frenemy Turbo. Take a closer look at all 16 veterans returning for season 41 in the table below!

Vets

Challenge History

Michaela Bradshaw

2 Challenges

Theo Campbell

4 Challenges

Derek Chavez

6 Challenges

Johnny Bananas

24 Challenges, 7 Wins

Aneesa Ferreira

19 Challenges

Leroy Garrett

15 Challenges

Nany González

13 Challenges

Olivia Kaiser

3 Challenges

Derrick Kosinski

14 Challenges, 3 Wins

Aviv Melmed

2 Challenges, 1 Win

Ashley Mitchell

10 Challenges, 2 Wins

Nia Moore

5 Challenges

Rogan O'Connor

3 Challenges, 1 Win

Cara Maria Sorbello

16 Challenges, 2 Wins

CT Tamburello

20 Challenges, 5 Wins

Turbo

4 Challenges, 1 Win

The New Threats team features a mixture of new faces to the franchise from other reality series like Love Island, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and others that The Challenge hasn't pulled from before. There are three Survivor players set to compete, along with a boxer and a former WWE star. Some of these faces might be familiar to those who watch a lot of reality TV, while most will be totally new — hence the term "New Threats." But can they really put up a fight against our Vets?

New Threats

Original Series

Jake Cornish

Love Island: All Stars

Ben Davis

Boxer

Leonardo Dionicio

Love Island USA

Izzy Fairthorne

Too Hot To Handle

Will Gagnon

Are You the One?

Justin Hinsley

Cheer

Cedric Hodges

Big Brother 26

Yeremi Hykel

The Amazing Race 35

Blue Kim

Big Brother 25

America Lopez

Big Brother 25

Adrienne Naylor

Married at First Sight UK

Sydney Segal

Survivor 41

Leka Sodade

Canada's Ultimate Challenge

Dee Valladares

Survivor 45

Gabe Wai

WWE

Tay Wilcoxson

Big Brother Australia 15

It's always exciting to start a new season of The Challenge and see how the producers mix things up this time. The format is rarely the same, which keeps the players on their toes and unable to predict what could happen next. Loyalties will inevitably be tested and alliances will be made and broken. There's nothing like it! Before Vets and New Threats premieres on July 30, make sure to watch Battle of the Eras on Paramount+ so you're up-to-date on the latest drama! (All Stars 5 isn't streaming yet.)

