The Chicken Sisters season 2 gets exciting release date update from Hallmark

Get ready to dig in, Chicken Sisters fans! Hallmark Channel is cooking up a second helping of family feuds, fried chicken, and small-town drama with the highly anticipated return of The Chicken Sisters. The second season has finally received an official premiere date, so there's much to be joyful about.

Do you have your calendar handy? If so, go ahead and mark down Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, because that's when The Chicken Sisters season 2 officially premieres on Hallmark Channel. Of course, we can't leave you hanging on the release time. You'll want to tune in at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT on Aug. 10 for all the juicy family drama, fried chicken rivalries, and heartwarming moments. New episodes will be available the next day on Hallmark+.

If you were part of the audience group who watched the first season when it was releasing weekly on Hallmark+ in 2024, it's been quite some time since you last saw the Moore and Hillier families in action. However, the first season eventually started airing on the Hallmark Channel in March 2025 and wrapped up just recently last month.

It'll be a smooth transition for those viewers once the second season begins airing, since everything that happened in season 1 will be fresh in their minds. That's why we highly recommend that those who streamed the show back in 2024 on Hallmark+ revisit the first season before season 2 premieres. This way, you'll be fully up to speed and ready to dive into the new drama and surprises awaiting the Moore and Hillier families in Merinac.

The Chicken Sisters is a family drama series created by Annie Mebane. It's based on K.J. Dell’Antonia’s bestselling novel of the same name and centers around two rival families in the small Southern town of Merinac who have been competing for generations through their beloved fried chicken restaurants. When a reality cooking competition comes to town, it reignites old rivalries, stirs up family secrets, and challenges the women of both families to confront their differences.

Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson, and Wendie Malick star, with narration by Margo Martindale. David James Elliott (JAG) joins as a new recurring character for season 2. Although his character's name has not been revealed, he is confirmed to play a significant role that ties into Gus’s past.

Here's what the second season will be about via TVLine:

"The eight-episode season 2 follows Amanda, Mae, Nancy and Gus as they use their Chicken Sisters restaurants to officially put a generations-long feud to rest, while Frank Jr. sparks another one by opening a Mr. Chicken’s Cluckery on Merinac’s Main Street, and someone from Gus’ past comes back to town. In this new chapter, all leading up to Mae and Jay’s Merinac wedding, viewers will follow the Moore-Hillier women as they rise above the roost, proving that family is the only prize worth fighting for.”

If The Chicken Sisters season 2 is anything like the first season, viewers are in for another incredible installment. We can't wait to check it out! The second season of the family drama is set to start airing on the Hallmark Channel on Aug. 10. Don't forget to save the date!

