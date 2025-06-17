When Calls the Heart star hints at a character's romantic comeback in season 13

Hearties, we're getting closer and closer to When Calls the Heart season 13 premiering on our screens as production has started gearing up on the new episodes. Now that the cast and crew are beginning to chart their returns to Hope Valley to film season 13, we're hearing some new teases about what to expect in the upcoming episodes, including a romantic reunion!

In a new interview with TV Insider, When Calls the Heart star Jack Wagner dropped some hints about what's coming up on the docket for Bill Avery in season 13. Wagner teased Melissa Gilbert's return in season 13 as his love interest Gerogie McGill. Gilbert made her debut on the series as a guest star, which resulted in her character Georgie kissing Bill and starting a romance for the characters.

"Melissa’s coming back this year, so they’re going to keep this going, which I think is terrific. She’s great. I haven’t been playing that at all on When Calls the Heart, so for me, it’s like plugging into Jack Wagner from the ’80s or ’90s. I realized that’s why I’m having so much fun. It’s like, ‘Wow, I’m dusting off my old charming romance guy. Let’s dust this guy off,’" said to TV Insider.

When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel. Photo: Jack Wagner. | Credit: ©2020 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

Jack Wagner teases When Calls the Heart season 13

There's no doubt that Hearties are excited to see what's in store for Bill and Georgie in When Calls the Heart season 13. Now that Melissa Gilbert has been confirmed to return, the writers can further flesh out her character and the relationship between Bill and Georgie. However, it's worth noting that in what capacity Gilbert will appear in season 13, whether guest or recurring, hasn't been revealed.

In addition to previewing what the future holds for Bill in season 13, Wagner also offered some light spoilers that will hold Hearties over until next year and further raise the anticipation for new episodes. Wagner reveals that Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) return in the first episode of season 13 as they continue to get used to Little Jack requiring insulin for Type 1 diabetes.

That's not the only teaser Wager shared for season 13. The actor also suggested that Hope Valley will be facing a devastating disaster in the upcoming episodes. Wagner stated that it's a "life-changing" event and "reminiscent of what’s happened in L.A. recently." Based on that detail, it seems that wildfires will break out in Hope Valley, which will be an "obstacle" for the whole community.

As we wait for the official word, likely from Krakow, that cameras have started rolling on When Calls the Heart season 13, these juicy tidbits from Wagner will have to suffice. The new season will likely premiere sometime in early 2026, but before then, we will have plenty more teases and updates to share. Keep checking for more news about the hit Hallmark Channel series!

