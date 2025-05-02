The Chosen season 5 debuts explosive trailer, sets three-week release on Prime Video

Earlier this week, we learned that the Prime Video streaming release date for The Chosen season 5 would be released very soon, and the series' creator Dallas Jenkins fulfilled that promise.

As announced on 5&2 Day, The Chosen season 5 premieres on Sunday, June 15 on Prime Video in the United States. Those in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, UK, and Latin America will have to wait a little bit longer to stream season 5 on Prime Video. In those territories, the latest season will begin streaming sometime in July, though the exact date hasn't been revealed.

If you were hoping to binge-watch the full season all at once, you will likely be disappointed. Rather than releasing all episode episodes of the Last Supper season at the same time, Prime Video will be dropping the season in increments across three weeks. The first two episodes drop on June 15, three more premiere on June 22, and the last three arrive on June 29. Here's a breakdown:

The Chosen season 5 episodes 1-2: Sunday, June 15

The Chosen season 5 episodes 3-5: Sunday, June 22

The Chosen season 5 episodes 6-8: Sunday, June 29

The Chosen season 5 release date on Prime Video

In addition to the announcement that The Chosen season 5 begins streaming on Prime Video in the United States on June 15, the streamer also dropped the official trailer for the latest episodes. The two-minute preview reveals a tense and explosive season that's building up to the Last Supper. As questions about Jesus persist, religious and political leaders are determined to make the next Passover meal an unforgettable one... and the last one Jesus ever has.

Here's the season 5 synopsis via Prime Video's press release:

"The Chosen: Last Supper (Season 5) follows Jesus' (Jonathan Roumie) triumph to treachery as his final days unfold in a story that changed the world. Welcomed as a king into Jerusalem, he boldly confronts the corrupt merchants, sparking a chain of events that shakes the city. While religious leaders scramble to silence his growing influence, Jesus shares one last meal with his closest followers. But in the shadows, Judas makes a deal that seals both their fates. In a tale of power, faith, and betrayal that echoes through time – one man's ultimate sacrifice becomes humanity's greatest story."

These are stories we have heard for years and years, but this might be the first time we have seen them adapted for the screen in such an entertaining way. Even if you don't think this is the show for you, if you watch the trailer, you'll definitely be enticed to tune in and see what all the fuss is about for this global phenomenon. Thankfully for fans, however, there's not much more waiting to go until the latest episodes begin rolling out on Prime Video this summer.

The Chosen season 5 was previously released in theaters in March 2025 in the United States before premiering theatrically around the world in April. The season has so far grossed $60 million and certain territories will still have the chance to watch the season on the big screen later this month. Prime Video's press release boasts that The Chosen has grabbed a global box office gross of $140 million so far, but that number will continue to climb with its final two seasons.

Check out the official season 5 key art poster below!

The Chosen season 5 poster - Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Chosen season 5 begins streaming on Sunday, June 15 on Prime Video.