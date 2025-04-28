The Chosen season 5 release date on Prime Video will be revealed very soon

You don't have to wait long until The Chosen season 5 release date on Prime Video is announced!

The Chosen creator and showrunner, Dallas Jenkins, revealed that The Chosen season 5 release date will be announced on May 2, 2025, according to a report from The Direct. That's not the official release date for the season, but it is simply the day that has been chosen to announce the premiere date for the upcoming season. The release date will be revealed during the livestream for 5&2 Day, which happens every year.

The Chosen season 5 is also known as The Chosen: Last Supper, so just a heads up for fans who are confused. It's the same project.

5&2 Studios produces The Chosen, and every year on May 2, 5&2 Day is celebrated by the studio. They have a lot of fun stuff planned for fans. It looks like they'll be livestreaming from set of The Chosen season 6 all day long starting at 11 a.m. ET through the of the work day, according to the release. There will be special guests popping by, prizes to win, and of course, that release date announcement that will be revealed.

You can find more information about 5&2 Day here.

The Chosen season 5 should be released on Prime Video in June 2025

Recently, we learned that The Chosen season 5 would likely be released on Prime Video in June 2025, thanks to a comment by Jenkins. The three-part season was released in theaters in March and April. It has now finished its run, so now, we're just waiting for the exact day that it will be released on Prime Video.

Looking at the release of The Chosen season 4, I'm predicting that we'll see the new episodes on Prime Video as early as Sunday, June 1. Last year, Prime Video added season 4 on Sunday, June 2, 2024, so it's looking pretty likely that Prime Video will follow a similar timeline for the new season. But, we'll have to wait for official confirmation until we know for sure.

As with each new season of the series, The Chosen season 5 will be available to stream on Prime Video for 90 days before the series is also available to stream on The Chosen app.

Of course, we'll find out this Friday, and we'll be sure to share the big news with fans of the hit series. In the meantime, you can watch all four seasons of The Chosen on Prime Video now.