The Conjuring TV show gets promising new update, and that might not be the end of the franchise

Where are all the horror fanatics? We have some good news to share if you're a fan of The Conjuring franchise. This just in: The Conjuring series has finally secured a showrunner and a team of writers, officially moving the show forward at HBO Max. This fantastic news comes hot on the heels of The Conjuring: Last Rites smashing the box office, proving the franchise’s terrifying appeal is stronger than ever.

Everything to know about The Conjuring series

We first learned of this series back in April 2023. At the time, it was revealed that HBO Max was planning a series set within The Conjuring universe that would continue the story from the existing Conjuring films. Although exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, we do know that Peter Safran is signed on as an executive producer and that James Wan’s Atomic Monster is producing. In addition, Warner Bros. Television serves as the studio.

New key talent who have just joined the show's crew are Nancy Won, Peter Cameron, and Cameron Squires. Won will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on The Conjuring series. She is best known for her writing work on acclaimed series such as Sunny, Tiny Beautiful Things, Little Fires Everywhere and Netflix’s Jessica Jones. Squires and Cameron will help Won write the scripts. They both have worked on several Marvel projects, such as Agatha All Along and WandaVision.

Unfortunately, no casting announcements have been made yet. Could Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson come back and reprise their iconic roles as Lorraine Warren and Ed Warren from the movies in the series? That remains to be seen, but fans are eagerly hoping for their return!

The Conjuring films follow real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they face terrifying supernatural forces. Each movie centers on the Warrens helping families or individuals plagued by hauntings, curses, or demonic possessions. The horror franchise is made up of four main films. They are The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Conjuring: Last Rites. Then, there are the spinoffs, all set within the same chilling universe. Those films include Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, Annabelle Comes Home, The Nun and The Nun II.

Is The Conjuring: Last Rites the last film in the franchise?

It's not totally clear. The supernatural horror film was initially marketed as the final Conjuring movie in the franchise, but now there are rumors that Warner Bros. New Line Cinema may be planning a prequel. Puck News was the first to report on a potential new film. Given how well The Conjuring: Last Rites is doing in theaters at the moment, it doesn't seem surprising that the studio would be exploring ways to keep the franchise alive and capitalize on its ongoing success. But again, nothing has been confirmed. This is just a rumor.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for any new updates on The Conjuring series.