The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 2 recap: How Parker joined the team

The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 2 opens with a bit of a jump back in time. We need to get caught up on how The Orphanage learned of the hack.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS from The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 2.

It wasn’t right away that The Orphanage knew about the hack or that anything was wrong with Alexander. Although, there was the turning point when Alexander was given the key to upstairs that The Orphanage decided that he needed to be brought in on the mission.

Not only did they find out that Alexander had been hacked, but they also had been warned that this could happen. A woman called Parker, who had been kicked off a few departments, including the writing of covers because they were too detailed, had worked it all out. Nobody wanted to listen to her that this was possible, and so, she just kept getting pushed aside.

Well, Moira was interested in learning more, and so Parker joined the team. She would be there to watch Alexander’s every move, and she had to sum up what Alexander wanted in just seven words.

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sinclair Daniel as Parker, Brian D’Arcy James Sara Amini as Ellie — (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

Parker and Moira set up Michelle as the cover on The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 2

Of course, since Alexander couldn’t be fully trusted, another agent was needed to make sure he didn’t screw up. There was also the need to figure out if he was in on the hack or not. And so, Michelle was brought in.

It was only after she was brought in — with Parker making it clear that Alexander wouldn’t go for a girly-girl — that Parker and Moira realized that Michelle had worked on a mission Alexander was on in the past. That’s when they learn that she was the American woman in the forest, although there are questions about whether Alexander would remember any of this.

It doesn’t seem like he does, and he ends up deciding to text Michelle to go on a date. The entire date is set up for them to go to a bookstore, and it’s a cute first date — and also extremely awkward — but this location is key because the basement of the bookstore as the ability to jam signals. That means Alexander can head down there without worrying about the hackers hearing anything.

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 102 -- Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Barrera as Michelle, Simu Liu as Alexander -- (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

Alexander’s cover is almost blown

While in the bookstore on The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 2, a man walks in and gets as close to Alexander and Michelle as possible. It turns out that the guy has a signal scanner, and the scanner will see if the tracker in Alexander has been tampered with in any way. In other words, the hackers are worried that the hack has been compromised.

It doesn’t look like it has, and so, the guy starts to leave. However, he bumps into one of the guys from The Orphanage, and their signals clash. They have to fight it out, which then pulls two other people from the hacker’s side into the aisle.

Michelle says that she’s going to the restroom, luring one of the hackers her way. The other goes after Alexander, who heads down to the basement where the signal will be interrupted. While down there, Michelle and her mark end up coming down the stairs.

Michelle and Alexander are able to fight together, and it’s after that that Michelle apologizes for the fake date. She shares that her real name is Natalie, and she exposes the fact that she had been left behind during the Belarus test. She does tell Alexander that other people had always chosen her over the kid, and he did the right thing.

The two go back upstairs to pretend that their cover hasn’t been blown. Things are looking good for now, and with two of the hackers being left alive, The Orphanage is able to move in and get some information. Well, they manage to get one of the hackers — who turned out to be a compromised CIA agent — to tell whoever she is working for that the signal is still good and the hack hasn’t been compromised.

All three of the people who were in the bookstore were agents that The Orphanage was keeping an eye on. Right now, they still don’t know who the hacker is. It’s one step closer, though, as it’s clear that agents who are already vulnerable are working for these hackers.

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 102 -- Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Barrera as Michelle, Simu Liu as Alexander -- (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

What is Michelle’s real name on The Copenhagen Test?

We then flash back a little to when Parker was setting up the cover for Michelle. It turns out that everything about being called Natalie and revealing the fact that she was on the Belarus mission was done on purpose. Parker knew that Alexander was likely to remember, and she wanted to make sure it was covered just in case.

With that, we also see that Parker has summed up what Alexander wants in seven words. He wants to build a family.

Also, during the episode, Moira preps Alexander for everything he needs to do. This leads to Alexander being honest about the headaches starting a few months ago — which could be when the hack started — and that he is taking anti-anxiety medication. Moira isn't happy about the lies from before, but he will get clean medication. Is there somethign in that?

The end of The Copenhagen Test episode 2 sees Cobb meet up with a man in a bar. Cobb doesn't trust Alexander, and he needs to get to the bottom of what's going on at The Orphanage. But if he's sharing intelligence with someone not in The Orphanage, doesn't that make him someone not to trust?

The Copenhagen Test is available to stream on Peacock.