The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 4 recap: Will Alexander survive the hack?

For three episodes, there has been a lot of focus on the hack and using it to trace it. The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 4 brings up a topic that hasn’t been thought of yet.

Alexander throws himself into the mission throughout the episode. However, there is a bigger concern that only St. George and a few of the higher-ups know about. It’s clear nobody wants to tell Alexander that there could be a major problem.

Meanwhile, Cobb continues to look into the video from the attack during the previous episode. He finds a flaw in The Orphanage’s story, and it will lead to him still pushing for the truth.

Cobb needs answers on The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 4

The episode starts with a flashback to five years earlier. Cobb is facing a review for leaked documents, which he says he didn’t do. When Marlowe walks in, the review takes a turn, but Cobb has no idea who she is. What he does tell her is that he didn’t do it and that the man accusing him did. Well, she already knows that, and she wants Cobb to come work for her.

This is how Cobb ended up at The Orphanage, and now he’s causing problems. But he’s causing problems for the right reason. He’s sure that intel was leaked, and he figures out that it was. One of the assassins from the previous episode has a schematic of the safe house on his wrist. It’s the one the Orphanage had, and Cobb knows because the X on it is in his handwriting.

The Orphanage is slightly ahead of the game. When Cobb goes to get the evidence to look at it, the document from the sleeve has been removed, pulled due to “damage.” There’s no name on who pulled it, but Cobb is growing even more suspicious.

Cobb decides it’s time to meet with a senator he used to work for, and he wants to set up a meeting with the Director of the CIA. She doesn’t take him seriously until he brings up Slovakia and knows who betrayed the mission.

Alexander continues to prove himself to the Orphanage

For Alexander, the focus is on proving himself to the Orphanage. He manages to play his mark, known as Mosaic. This was the code name given when the Orphanage believed that Alexander was the mole, and now they need to create an actual Mosaic, someone the hackers will want. They plant a drive on him, making him think that he has intel to sell. After all, this guy is a compromised asset anyway.

Sure enough, Mosaic falls for all the bait. He ends up offering the Orphanage the drive for a price, and the price is just as the Orphanage expects. Everything is playing out as expected.

That is until one of the meetings to make sure nobody else has seen the drive. A group of assassins come to the meeting spot, but it’s not to do with the hackers, and it’s not the Orphanage. This looks like another group here to take out Mosaic. Alexander realizes that there’s a problem, and he goes up to save Mosaic.

While Mosaic is grateful for being saved at first, he ends up wanting to run away. There’s a fight that breaks out in the alley, and Alexander has no choice but to shoot him. It feels like another failure for Alexander. It wasn’t a failure, though, as Moira always wanted Mosaic to die, creating a dead end for the lone wolf.

Back at the hotel, Schiff turns up where the police are going through everything from the shootout there. He wants any technology, and even poses as a particular branch. However, there are no devices in the place, but now at least the lone wolf knows that it’s out there.

Will Alexander survive on The Copenhagen Test?

There is a much bigger issue at hand throughout the episode. St. George, Moira, Marlowe, and the tech guru discuss a much bigger issue. The first is that they’ve found out who supplied the medication — one guy is dead, but the chemist is still around. The second is that there is no link between Rachel and the chemist, so she may not have intentionally made Alexander into a mole.

The bigger issue is a change in Alexander’s brain signals. While they’re small for now, the tech guru shares that this is concerning. Others have shown these signs, and they’ve all ended up dead. This could take weeks, but it could only be a matter of days, and with Alexander’s headaches getting worse, it could certainly be less than a few weeks.

Alexander has his own issues, though. He’s not sure if wanting to prove himself has been the right thing. He turns to Victor to share his thoughts, but we continue to wonder if Victor is someone Alexander can trust. What does Victor want?

Michelle’s past catches up to her

Meanwhile, Michelle’s past turns up at the bar. A man orders a strange drink, and Michelle ends up going out for her break so that they can talk. He shares that he thought Michelle was someone he once knew, although the hair and eyes are different. This woman was someone he loved and told all his secrets to, and then those secrets were exposed and she ran away.

Michelle doesn’t have much of a choice with him being a threat. She goes to his apartment, finds out that he just saw her by chance, and then kills him in the bath that he has run for himself.

Parker turns to Michelle to be a sounding board. She’s initially not sure if they’re doing the right thing in manipulating Alexander, but she’s actually more jealous that she didn’t think of the entire Mosaic plan first. She’s good at manipulating people, but what does that say about her? Michelle encourages her to take a look at the type of person she is becoming and see if that’s the version she wants to be.

The episode ends with Alexander going to Michelle’s house, where he sees a photo of her and picks it up. From there, he notices that there’s a line in the dust on the shelf. When he pulls the book out, he remembers it as one that Michelle was reading, and sure enough it’s on the page for the lines that she told him in the basement. Alexander is left wondering if he can trust her once more.

