The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 7 recap: Can Alexander keep himself alive?

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS from The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 7.

The end of the previous episode saw Michelle get an order to kill Alexander. Well, she decides to go through with it, but Alexander prevents her by knocking her out. It doesn’t make sense that she would tell him the apartment has been bugged and would then side with The Orphanage, so what is really going on there?

It doesn’t really matter, as The Orphanage sends a team instead to take out Alexander. While Alexander is injured, he is able to get away. He heads to Rachel’s apartment, which The Orphanage has figured out. He really needs to stop thinking like himself.

Parker realizes there’s a bigger problem on The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 7

While Moira, St. George, and Marlowe have known about the downsides of the Cassandra tech, they never told Parker. As Parker sees that he’s having seizures, she starts to question what is going on. So, she decides to head down to find out what is really going on, and finally gets to see what’s going on.

This gives Parker some extra time to figure out why Alexander would choose to betray The Orphanage. It could be that he learned about the tech, but maybe, it’s because there’s something driving him that isn’t the fear of his own death.

It doesn’t help that Alexander has finally started thinking a little differently. He manages to escape through a crowded place so that he can get to a cabin that he and Rachel used to go to. Victor needs him to last until 9:30 p.m., and Rachel’s cabin seems like the safest place.

She’s not too happy about him turning up, but she does treat him. It’s clear she knows that he has always been hiding something, and that she still loves him. Alexander decides that it’s time for them both to be completely honest. As he explains that he works for an intelligence agency, he needs to know if Rachel knew about the laced anti-anxiety meds. It does look like she had no idea there was a problem with the pills, and that she went through a pharmaceutical rep because it was the way to get the pills without a paper trail.

When Alexander suffers another blinding headache, Rachel wants him to get checked out. So, he needs to be even more honest, sharing that the man who did all of this to him is threatening to kill his parents. He needs more time, but Rachel doesn’t know what’s going on with him to even know what to give him.

Marlowe isn’t happy with the entire situation

Meanwhile, Marlow decides to tell Moira that he’s messed up. She knows that tracking down Alexander isn’t the way to go, and Moira usually plays the long game. What is the long game here?

At the same time, Moira isn’t happy that St. George canceled the flight to get her and Kate out of the area. She says that Kate doesn’t travel well at night, but what about her? She is going to face the threat that is coming after her. The Orphanage is bigger than her or Moira, and they need to remember that. So, the threat can come after her but she can keep everyone else safe.

Later on, Michelle goes to see Parker to say that she is in for as long as Parker is in, but she has something to share. We don’t know what that is, but Parker goes to see Moira to tell him that there is only one chance to find Alexander. Moira decides to trust her, but it’s clear that Marlowe has gotten through to him a little — along with St. George.

We get some backstory about St. George and Moira’s relationship. While he spent all his life rescuing other people, St. George was the first time someone rescued him from who he used to be. And now, he needs to allow her to go through with the plan.

Alexander heads back on the run

As Alexander and Rachel have a heart to heart and share a kiss, there are gunshots. Alexander wants to protect her, but Rachel tells Alexander to follow her. She opens a cupboard and pushes it back, getting them into a basement to the cabin — a safehouse of sorts.

While down there, Alexander sees monitors that show everything he is seeing through his own eyes. Rachel has been part of it the whole time, and yes, she does know exactly what’s going on. She even knows what will happen to him. As he starts to smash the monitors, Rachel offers him more time, but can Alexander really trust her?

The basement has a way out, which Alexander and Rachel get out through. Alexander realizes much more, as it turns out the first time they came to the cabin, everything was already there. The nanites in his head needed to pair with the main monitoring system, which was in the basement. She says not all of it was fake, but just how much was real?

Back at Victor’s restaurant, Victor continues to talk away. Alexander’s mom knows that he is trying to get them to not ask questions, and Victor admits that they need to give Alexander some time, as Alexander is on his way to “their favorite spot,” which happens to be the carousel from the video on a previous episode. Sure enough, keys to a car are taped there, and it’s time for Alexander to head to the location he needs to go to take Schiff to St. George.

Can Alexander survive in The Copenhagen Test?

Just 10 minutes before the deadline Alexander gave, Victor decides to suddenly close the restaurant and kick all the customers out. Meanwhile, Alexander gets to St. George’s house, although we soon learn that everything has been set up. The woman in the house isn’t St. George — and Alexander seems to realize that. Schiff doesn’t know what St. George looks like, so he believes that he has been led to his mark.

Schiff reveals to “St. George” that he is there to expose everything. A mix-up on artists leads to Schiff learning that “St. George” isn’t the real person. However, Remy was already there to take him down. Schiff sends a message to kill Alexander and his parents, though, and so, while Alexander races down the street, Victor rushes to get the parents into the “private dining room.”

Things aren’t looking good for Alexander, though. While he escapes the men after him, he starts to suffer a seizure. He has to trust Rachel that the adrenaline will help, but he isn’t able to get toit as a car shows up and someone appears. We’ll have to wait for the finale to learn who it is.

