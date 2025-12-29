The Copenhagen Test season 1 finale recap and ending explained

It’s finally time get all the answers on The Copenhagen Test season 1 finale. Will Alexander make it out alive, and just how did it all piece together?

We start with a look back at 11 months earlier, which is when Rachel got the pills. She always knew exactly what was in the pills, and it turns out that whatever organization she’s working with has some sort of code they’re following. She doesn’t want others to go through what she did, so what exactly is that?

After that, we get a look at a week earlier. It’s time to head to the meeting St. George and Alexander had in the debriefing, which is where she questions him about his decision during The Copenhagen Test. Why not save both the woman and the boy and give up his seat? The world is much more complicated than missions suggest.

Everything is pieced together on The Copenhagen Test season 1 finale

We finally get all of the answers about previous episodes. Of course, we were still wondering why Alexander said something out-loud in the bathroom knowing that the apartment was bugged, and yes, telling him the apartment was bugged is exactly what Michelle went to tell Parker about. This with the Hakka being used tells Parker everything: Alexander hadn’t flipped. He was trying to give everything he could to tell The Orphanage that he was on his side.

As we see that Parker and Moira had helped to protect St. George and capture Schiff, we also learn that Cobb was the one to turn up at the end of the penultimate episode. Cobb manages to inject the adrenaline into Alexander, but then they’re surrounded by people trying to kill Alexander.

Alexander and Cobb now head to the restaurant, which also had much more going on when Alexander was there earlier. Remember the moment in the back with Victor? Alexander had left a message in the flour as it seemed, with Alexander making sure his parents were protected. And so, when Schiff’s men enter the restaurant, Michelle and Victor are ready to take them down.

The best thing about Victor is that the restaurant is set up with protected back room. However, it has vents that allow tear gas in, so Victor, Michelle, and Alexander’s parents are forced to leave and enter the gunfight. Well, Alexander gets there just at the right time as well, and a bigger fight breaks out. Of course, Cobb gets there right at the end!

Cleaning up the mess in the restaurant

The Orphanage needs to keep everything contained, but of course, a fight like that brings in the local police. The members of The Orphanage dress as the FBI to get rid of the police, while Alexander and his parents get a moment to spend time together in the aftermath.

Alexander knows that he doesn’t have much more time, though. The adrenaline is wearing off, and he starts to bleed from the eyes again. Is there any way to save him from the tech?

There is a little bit of hope, as after collapsing, he wakes up in an Orphanage hospital room. It turns out that The Orphanage was able to stabilize his brain, and the upgraded version of Cassandra did find a way to bypass the issues that killed others. However, Alexander needs to stay in the room until The Orphanage manages to cut the full feed to his eyes and ears. Well, it turns out that he’s in the secure briefing room!

Meanwhile, St. George offers Parker a chance to be Assistant Director at The Orphanage. She believes that it’s time for The Orphanage to be run with a conscience, and Parker has that. There’s also a bigger hint that she’ll end up taking over the entire organization in the future.

With the new promotion, Parker tells Michelle that the first thing she did with the promotion was to ask for a restricted personnel file, and she had it and all backups incinerated. Parker didn’t even look at it, giving Michelle a chance to get an opportunity of a life.

The Copenhagen Test ending explained: What happens to everyone at The Orphanage?

Schiff decides that he will hand over everything about the organization, and it is huge. While that is taken down and the hack is shut down. However, Alexander will always be broadcasting. At least, that is if he allows it to happen.

Frances had managed to create a governor in Alexander’s head, which is controlled by a watch. The button allows him to turn the broadcasting on and off, with The Orphanage suggesting that they keep the hack open. It is up to Alexander, though.

It all goes back to the conversation that St. George had had with Alexander in the secure room. As Alexander thanks Parker for saving his life and the lives of his parents, she points out that Alexander had found a way to save both his parents and The Orphanage.

With that, Alexander is allowed to leave, and Parker decides it’s time to write something in the book St. George gave her. She makes the book about the list of the names of the people she’s saved.

As for Cobb, he decides to write a report for Marlowe, even though she didn’t ask for one. He wants to remain as part of The Orphanage’s operation. With the hack still open, he can also be used, because he looks like a former Orphanage operative with a grudge. Marlowe agress that it’s something that can be used, offering an insight into who will be in play during The Copenhagen Test season 2 if it’s renewed.

As for Alexander, he gets to leave The Orphanage. While on the subway, he comes across Michelle. She shares that she gets to live a normal life somewhere out there, but she doesn’t tell Alexander what her new name will be. All she does say is that he should come find her when he’s done with the life. Can he be done with that?

It’s hard to say, but there is still something bigger going on.

How The Copenhagen Test season 1 finale sets up season 2

Back at The Orphanage in the secure briefing room, St. George meets with Schiff. Yes, he gets to meet the real St. George. While she apologizes for leaving him behind, there’s another conversation going on, as St. George has figured something out, and she needs Schiff.

Parker has realized that something doesn’t fit right, and she also works out whatever St. George has. She works out that Schiff wasn’t behind the hack at all. He just found out about it and decided to use the backdoor.

As all this goes on, Cobb and Alexander spend some time together, with Cobb sharing that he was actually tailing someone other than Alexander that night. It turns out Cobb was tailing Victor that night, and he was working with Rachel the whole time.

Victor was the one behind the hack, finding a way to get Alexander to the upstairs in The Orphanage. It was to get Alexander where “we” needed him to be, and yes, Victor was the one behind The Copenhagen Test. Now all Victor needs is for Alexander to go with him to show him everything.

Surprisingly, Alexander agrees to go with him. He isn’t the only one who has been hacked. Instead an underground bunker, we get to see multiple people who have been hacked, with only one who knows he has been hacked — and that person is watching Michelle, since she’s a loose end. As Victor said before, for people like them, it’s never done.

This certainly sets up The Copenhagen Test season 2, bringing in a bigger conspiracy, as St. George and The Orphanage look into who really upgraded Cassandra and hacked people.

