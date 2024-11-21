The Day of the Jackal episode 6 recap
By Bryce Olin
The Day of the Jackal is heating up after an extremely close call at the end of episode 5. We've come a long way since episode 1 when the Jackal had everything under control. The Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) killed Norman Stoke (Richard Dormer) while he was being tortured and interrogated and escaped Bianca (Lashana Lynch) and MI6.
In The Day of the Jackal episode 6, the Jackal finds shelter in a barn, but when he wakes, he’s knocked unconscious by the owner of the property. He’s tied up when he wakes up. The owner, Attila, who doesn’t speak English tries to send him on his way, but then he finds the Jackal’s gun and he drags him into his home to speak to someone and translate what the Jackal is saying.
The Jackal offers to pay the man holding him to let him go, but the other men want their cut. They head for the house where the Jackal is being held, but they’re stopped at a police checkpoint on their way.
Attila tries to force the Jackal to eat some bread. As he’s shoving the bread into the Jackal’s mouth, the Jackal headbutts him, knocks him out, and then stabs him with a knife. He grabs a gun and tries to steal a car, but it doesn’t start. The other men arrive with guns, and the Jackal hides in the car. After they find Attila dead, they get into a shootout with the Jackal, which they lose.
The young man who speaks English, László (Vatamány Atanáz) surrenders to the Jackal, and they leave in the car they arrived in. In the car, the Jackal calls his wife, Nuria (Úrsula Corberó), and he tells her that he’s not sure what’s going to happen. She offers to help him, and he asks her to do one thing, but we don’t know what it is.
Back in London, MI6 is trying to decide how to spin Bianca’s new stumble into something good, but they’re calling her back to London to run Operation Anubis, which is the new team and op to find the Jackal. They’re checking the fingerprints and DNA. If they have that, the Jackal is as good as toast!
MI6 calls Bianca back to London, but she doesn’t want to leave Hungary. The Jackal is there, she believes, but MI6 demands that she come back.
Ulle Dag Charles (Khalid Abdalla) strongarms his board into releasing River. UDC knows that he’s in danger, but he asks one of his partners to make sure River gets released, no matter what happens to him.
Back in Budapest, the manhunt for the Jackal continues. The Jackal decides whether or not to kill László, but he gives the man an opportunity. He tells him that his associates will kill him, his wife, and his child if he tells the police anything about him.
The Jackal contacts Zina (Eleanor Matsuura), and he tells her that he will “deliver” at the venue. The plan to kill UDC continues. Nuria also flies to Hungary and meets the Jackal at a hotel at the airport. She brings him some supplies for a new disguise. She questions him about why he needs them. She also asks him if it’s worth it. He tells her that it was, but it’s clear that it isn’t anymore. Nuria watches as he becomes a different person, a very old man.
In the airport, the Jackal passes Bianca and the other MI6 agents waiting for their flight to London.
Back at MI6, Osi (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Isabel (Lia Williams) learn that UDC is releasing River in Tallinn, Estonia. They switch Bianca’s flight at the last minute. They actually have seats right next to the Jackal on the flight, but his disguise is too good. They don’t recognize him.
In Tallinn, the Jackal gets into the cab at the airport and goes to an apartment where he takes off the sophisticated disguise. Meanwhile, Bianca and Vince (Nick Blood) go to a hotel while they wait for further instructions.
Later, the police show up at the Jackal’s apartment shortly after. They are investigating a burglary, but it basically burns his apartment. The Jackal leaves that apartment and contacts Rasmus (Andreas Jessen). They have a few drinks at a very expensive bar before going back to Rasmus’s place where they hook up.
That’s where The Day of the Jackal episode 6 ends! It was quite an eventful episode with the Jackal, once again, staying one step ahead of Bianca and MI6. His margin for error is at an all-time low, but he’s going to try to kill UDC within a few days. But, will Bianca stop him in time? We’ll find out in The Day of the Jackal episode 7!
Watch new episodes of The Day of the Jackal on Peacock every Thursday!