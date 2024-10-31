The Diplomat season 2 episode 4 recap: ‘The Other Army’
By Bryce Olin
The Diplomat season 2 episode 4, “The Other Army,” opens the morning after the Fourth of July celebration. Stuart Heyford (Ato Essandoh), who left the party in a panic, returns to the office, and for the first time in The Diplomat season 2, it seems like he’s having a good time. That doesn’t last.
He’s immediately pulled into the office of Eidra Park (Ali Ahn) where he learns that Eidra ordered a CIA agent to get drunk with Stuart “and talk about America,” where he also revealed a lot unprofessional opinions about his job and Kate Wyler (Keri Russell). The woman was the one who the valet lost her keys during the party. It was all a setup for Stuart.
He also hooked up with the agent, which Eidra learns in the moment and is not super stoked about, given their relationship history. Eidra also informs him that it wasn’t Kate who ordered the examination. Billie Appiah (Nana Mensah) asked Eidra to look into Stuart’s behavior because they’re worried about his mental state following the bombing, and rightfully so.
Later, Stuart and Kate discuss his feelings about what happened in the bombing. He apologizes for the resentment. She shares a story about all the people she and Hal have lost over the years doing this job as “the Other Army,” the diplomats. She asks Stuart to think about what he wants, but if he stays in the role, he needs to at least pretend that he doesn’t hate her.
It seems like things are going to get better in this relationship.
Kate makes a deal with Margaret Roylin
There are many interesting things happening with Margaret Roylin, and I’m not sure I fully understand, but Kate wants Roylin to share what she knows to stop Dennison from resigning. Roylin won’t talk because she doesn’t want to escalate the situation, but Kate comes up with a plan.
In exchange for information, which Roylin will share with Hal so Kate and Eidra don’t have to report it, Kate and Eidra will let Roylin go without turning her over to the police (if she wants).
They meet at an abandoned airstrip outside of the city. Hal and Roylin walk away from the CIA agents. Roylin reveals everything she knows to Hal, and Hal, then, shares the information with Kate. He also reveals to Kate and Eidra that they can’t go to the police.
Hal tells Kate and Eidra that Trowbridge is not involved, and they need to figure out how to keep Dennison from quitting his job.
Margaret Roylin reveals that she hired Roman Lenkov to attack the British ship
Later, Roylin meets with Kate, Eidra, and Hal. She reveals what Hal deemed the “important” bit for them to move forward. Roylin explains that she was the one who hired Lenkov to attack the British ship to unify the United Kingdom. Trowbridge needed a win to keep Scotland from seceding, and this was meant to give it to him.
Unfortunately, the plan went wrong. They were supposed to use magnetic mines to blow a hole in the ship but not hurt anyone. They didn’t use mines, though. They used a missile, and it hit where 120 tons of diesel fuel was located, causing a massive explosion. Roylin claims that it wasn’t Trowbridge’s plan.
Kate, Hal, and Eidra set up a sting on Trowbridge in Scotland
After learning of Roylin’s involvement in the plan to attack HMS Courageous, Hal, Kate, and Eidra come up with a plan to reveal Roylin’s involvement to Trowbridge. Based on how he reacts, they will know if he was in on the attack or if he’s been in the dark.
They plan to tell Trowbridge in Scotland, and they send Hal to Dennison’s office to convince him not to resign, which he does, and invite him to Scotland, which he accepts. But, it’s after Hal reveals that he knew Dennison and Kate were going to hook up in Paris before he was blown up. It’s quite the power move from Hal.
Eidra apologizes to Stuart for running an operation on him
This is one of the most unique relationships in the series, and it’s a bummer that Eidra and Stuart are this disconnected in the season.
Eidra apologizes for running the operation on him to find out if he’s okay or not instead of just talking to him. He isn’t exactly thrilled, and he brings up their relationship, which she shut down after things got a little too weird at the end of season 1.
She asks him not to continue bringing up their relationship every time they talk because it’s getting in the way of their jobs.
Kate meets with the Scottish First Minister
After talking with Trowbridge in Scotland, Kate meets with the Scottish First Minister Doud. Kate tries to convince her that she needs to be gratuitous with the Prime Minister during her speech later. Basically, Kate needs Trowbridge happy when he’s confronted with Roylin’s admission to bombing the ship. The Scottish First Minister, though, wants to strike a strong tone to make sure that the UK knows that Scotland’s still serious about possibly seceding if their needs are not met. It’s quite the verbal duel, but I believe Kate is successful, even though the Scottish First Minister is not exactly happy.
Meanwhile, Hal sneaks into town in Scotland and gets a burner phone for something.
He asks someone on the phone to look up a bunch of international calls based on a number he provided. Who’s number? Eidra sees him and questions him about it. He explains that he is trying to help, but he can’t share what he’s up to yet.
Trowbridge nearly kills Margaret Roylin after she admits to hiring Lenkov
The trap is set for Nicol Trowbridge. The plan is to bring Trowbridge into a room with Roylin, so she can confess her crimes to him. Then, Dennison, Kate, Hal, Eidra, and the CIA will judge his reaction in real time and see if he is actually responsible.
Kate sweeps Trowbridge into the room, where Roylin admits she hired Lenkov. It was a false flag operation to keep Scotland in the United Kingdom.
Trowbridge freaks out and strangles Roylin. She falls to the ground and hits her head. There’s blood on the ground. She appears to be alive, but we don’t know because that’s where the episode ends.
Well, the Wylers have really stepped in it this time! On to episode 5 to find out if Margaret Roylin is still alive.
Another important note: Stuart calls Billie Appiah and reiterates his support for Kate as Vice President. We knew their relationship was on the up, and it is.