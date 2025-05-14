The Diplomat season 3 release window revealed (and it's exactly when we thought)

We don't have to wait too long to watch The Diplomat season 3 on Netflix! During its annual Upfronts presentation, Netflix announced The Diplomat season 3 will be released in the fall of 2025.

That's exactly when we thought the new season of The Diplomat starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell would premiere on Netflix. We still don't know the exact release date, but I'm guessing we'll see the new season around November or December.

In addition to the season 3 release window news, Netflix also announced The Diplomat season 4 is already in the works. The renewal was announced during the Upfronts presentation.

Production on The Diplomat season 3 actually started before the second season premiered on Netflix on Oct. 31, 2024. The cast and crew finally wrapped production earlier this spring. We know there's usually about a six-month gap between production and the new season release on Netflix. So, we had a good idea that The Diplomat season 3 would be ready for a fall premiere on Netflix. It's going to be interesting to see what Netflix decides to do with the release date, but we can't wait to find out. The Diplomat is definitely one of my favorite Netflix shows ever, so I'm waiting rather impatiently.

In addition to Russell and Sewell, Allison Janney, Ali Ahn, David Gyasi, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, will be back in the season 3 cast. Bradley Whitford has also joined the season 3 cast.

Netflix also confirmed that The Diplomat season 3 is going to be eight episodes, which is the episode count from the first season. In season 2, there were only six episodes. It was definitely a faster season, but it worked really well.

At the end of The Diplomat season 2 finale, there was a huge cliffhanger! Kate Wyler (Russell) had just discovered why Vice President Grace Penn (Janney) got involved in the UK situation. After the devastating realization, Kate and Hal (Sewell) share the information with the President of the United States. It will help Kate's Vice President bid if it goes well, but it does not. The second season ends with secret service agents rushing to protect Vice President Penn, while Hal reveals to Kate that the President died of a heart attack while Hal was sharing the news that Vice President Penn was involved in the bombing of the British ship.

So, that's where things stand heading into season 3. It's going to be another super dramatic season, and it's good to know that it ends in a place that already sets up season 4.

We'll share more news about the future of The Diplomat on Netflix! Stay tuned!