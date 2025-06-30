The Duffer Brothers have another series in the works at Netflix after Stranger Things

After a painfully long wait, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will finally be released on Netflix later this year. However, don't go thinking this will be the last we see of the show's creators. The Duffer Brothers have a few other exciting Netflix projects in the works, one being the newly announced television series adaptation of the crime thriller novel The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne by Ron Currie Jr.

According to Deadline, the creative twin brother duo is developing the series under their production banner, Upside Down Pictures, with Currie Jr. and his writing partner Joshua Mohr writing the scripts and serving as executive producers. The Duffer Brothers are also signed on as executive producers along with Hilary Leavitt.

The crime thriller takes place in the small town of Waterville, Maine, and revolves around Babs Dionne, a tough, ruthless French-American woman who runs a drug operation. She’s both a loving grandmother to her family and dangerously powerful in her town. Her drug business is supported by her loyal female crew (lifelong friends) and her daughter Lori, a former Marine who struggles with addiction.

Trouble begins when a major drug kingpin notices a drop in his business and sends a mysterious enforcer called "The Man" to investigate. Meanwhile, Babs’s younger daughter, Sis, goes missing and is eventually found dead. This sets the stage for a violent, vengeful reckoning led by Babs.

At the moment, no actors or other crew members have been attached to the project. This isn't surprising given that the series has just been announced. However, we can expect more and more information to roll out now that the show is officially in the works.

Here are more upcoming Netflix projects by the Duffer Brothers:

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 (animated series)

Stranger Things live-action spinoff series

The Boroughs (sci-fi series - 2026)

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen (horror series - 2026)

Death Note live-action series

The Talisman series adaptation

Stranger Things season 5 will be released in three parts. Part 1 is set to drop on Nov. 26, followed by part 2 on Dec. 25, and the third and final part on Dec. 31. We're still waiting on the final season's official trailer, which is expected to drop closer to the release date. We're likely to see Netflix release the trailer sometime in October. Don't worry! As soon as it drops, we'll make sure to share it with you right away. However, you must stay tuned to Show Snob for now!

Check out more content on Show Snob down below: