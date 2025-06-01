Stranger Things season 5 three-part release date marks shocking first for Netflix

I'm not just saying this as a massive fan, but I don't think there's a show out there that has as many fans from all over the world buzzing to learn when exactly Stranger Things season 5 is arriving on Netflix. The series has become such a global phenomenon and the anticipation for this installment is even higher because this is the final season. Well, good news! We finally have the release date we've all been waiting for.

At Netflix's 2025 TUDUM event, the streaming giant shared when exactly we can finally expect to see the new season drop. Stranger Things season 5 premieres in not two but three parts on Netflix this fall. The 8-episode final season kicks off with part 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 26, continues with part 2 on Christmas Day, and concludes with the finale event on New Year's Eve. The episodes will be released at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The three-part release date marks an unexpected first for Netflix, not just because the final season will drop on three separate holidays but because the show's final season will have a primetime release date. That's not something that has happened before for Stranger Things or another scripted original series. Isn't that such a special way to see our Hawkins faves out? Check out the date announcement video below, which features new footage from season 5!

Even though Netflix gifted us with some new teases from the final season in the date announcement video, there's still more details about season 5 for fans to look forward to. Sometime later this summer, we'll surely be getting a teaser, and then after that, Netflix will definitely drop an extended look via the official trailer. Perhaps something exciting will happen on Nov. 6, the final Stranger Things Day before the show says goodbye.

Nov. 6 has become known as Stranger Things Day since it's the date of when Will Byers went missing in the very first episode. This event, as well as Eleven opening the gate, are the starting point of the whole story of the iconic sci-fi horror series and what's taken all of us on this epic adventure. So it's truly a full circle moment to have final season's release date on this day.

Stranger Things season 5 stars the ensemble cast of Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Sadie Sink as Max, Noah Schnapp as Will, Winona Ryder as Joyce, David Harbour as Jim, Joe Keery as Steve, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, and Maya Hawke as Robin.

Jamie Campbell Bower of course returns as Vecna with Brett Gelman as Murray, Priah Ferguson as Erica, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, and Amybeth McNulty as Vickie reprising their roles. There's a number of new actors as well including Linda Hamilton, Alex Breaux, Jake Connelly, and Nell Fisher.

Stranger Things season 5, aka the final season, premieres Nov. 26, Dec. 25, and Dec. 31 on Netflix.