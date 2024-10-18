The Edge of Sleep is the best horror series you're not watching
By Sandy C.
A new series has joined Prime Video and it may have fallen under the radar that needs to be seen! We’re talking about the quiet addition of The Edge of Sleep, now streaming on Prime Video
Need to know more about it? Here’s why we recommend it as the must-watch series this coming weekend. And don’t worry, there are absolutely no spoilers in this post!
For starters, The Edge of Sleep is coming to us just in time for spooky season. Sure, we may already be halfway through October, but this is when it gets good. We save the best for last right? The scariest movies, biggest thrills, and best parties are always towards the end of October. If you’re looking for a new horror to add to your list, this one is it! The horror series is only six episodes, so it’s a fun and quick watch.
The Edge of Sleep stars Mark Fischbach, Lio Tipton, Eve Harlow, Trezzo Mahorro, and others. The post-apocalyptic series is based on the podcast of the same name. The story follows Dave, a security guard clocking out from work. Dave works the graveyard shift, so he isn’t surprised that most people are asleep, but he soon discovers that everyone who went to sleep that night is now dead. Afraid that the same thing will happen to him, Dave and other survivors resist the urge to sleep until they can learn more about what caused this.
How long would you be able to stay awake? I’ll be honest, I don’t think I would last! Will you be watching The Edge of Sleep this weekend or save it for later on this spooky season? Warning: You may not be able to stop at only one episode! Again, there are six chapters available to stream, and they are all engaging and clever.
If you want more from Prime Video, the iconic movies Hocus Pocus and Beetlejuice are always available to stream on the platform. For bigger thrills, you can also stream the Halloween franchise and Terrifier.