The Empress season 2, episodes 3 and 4 review
The Empress season 2 began on rather rocky ground for the otherwise happily married rulers Franz and Elisabeth. After catching up with the core cast, including a time jump, we learn that happiness is often fleeting.
While the birth of another daughter is a blessing for some, it's a nightmare in terms of an heir to the throne. But a bigger shadow is casting itself over the Emperor and Empress; the Kingdom of Lombardy–Venetia.
Will Franz and Elisabeth be able to work together and find a solution?
The Empress Season 2 Episode 3 review: Love prevails but for how long?
It appears as though Franz and Elisabeth have come to an agreement regarding the Kingdom of Lombardy–Venetia. They will be traveling to see for themselves what has been happening and how they can improve the situation from getting worse.
What they don't realize is that the Venetians are often bullied by Austrian soldiers, to the point most people aren't thrilled about Franz and Elisabeth's visit, this includes a young couple we'll see again later in the episode. Although the people are encouraged to be happy about their arrival, it becomes clear that many refuse to pretend.
The royal couple becomes concerned by the sea of glares they receive. Already Franz is not pleased about coming and to make matters worse his brother Maximillian and his now fiancé Marie Charlotte are there hoping for Franz's blessing.
That evening as all four enjoy a meal, it becomes apparent that the tension is thick between Max and Elisabeth. She hadn't seen him since his attempted betrayal and practical confession that he desired her.
The situation gets worse when during dinner, Max unprompted provides his opinion on the current Venetian matter. Elisabeth agrees with him only making Franz angrier.
He and Max argue, with Franz refusing to allow his marriage to Marie. To make matters even worse, Marie then argues with Max, believing his act at dinner was more to impress Elisabeth than his own brother.
Perhaps it is horrible timing, but Elisabeth tells Franz she wants to visit the dead Venetian's family to pay their respects. Franz initially disagrees but changes his mind the next morning just as Elisabeth is about to leave in secret.
Posing as a lady of Elisabeth's court, Elisabeth and Franz manage to find the family and share the news of their son's death. This includes the young man from the beginning of the episode.
They provide a letter and offer money but the family refuses. The young man is impressed and believes Empress Elisabeth cares for the people whereas the young woman he was with seems to think otherwise. The heartfelt event seems to change Franz, as he and Max finally begin to mend their relationship.
He may not forget Max's actions, but he forgives him for the sake of repairing their family. Franz begins to agree with Max's ideas and offers to make him the Viceroy of the Lombardy-Venetia region.
Franz and Elisabeth's marriage seems to be improving once more as they return home to their daughters and a less than pleased Sophia. Oh, wait that's right, what was she up to during Franz and Elisabeth's trip?
As she watched over her grandchildren, she worked closely with Alexander von Bach, whom Franz imposed critical responsibilities upon during his absence. Alexander decides to write to Leontine's father, asking for her hand in marriage which initially upsets her into denying his proposal.
But upon her return from the trip with Franz and Elisabeth, she confesses how much she loves him and proposes they elope instead. But while Alexander was working with Sophia it was apparent he was learning more about her.
This adds him to an ever-growing list of people who notice how evil and vindictive she is but refuse to share such information with Franz and Elisabeth.
The Empress Season 2 Episode 4 review: Every parent's worst nightmare
Before we begin, I just wanted to preface with a warning that this episode is extremely heartbreaking for several reasons. This was the episode I was dreading the absolute most so be warned.
After the Lombardy-Venetian trip, Franz and Elisabeth are spending time with each other and their children, more specifically Sophie. But as is with royal life, trouble is never far behind with Hungary becoming their next area of focus.
Elisabeth suggests that they all go together, to make it fun for the children. Although Sophia is completely against Sophie going with them, going as far as to bribe her with kittens to stay, Elisabeth gets her way and the family leaves.
At first, everything is fine until Sophie complains of a tummy ache. Within a short amount of time, she's suffering from diarrhea and vomiting.
Their ideal doctor isn't available, another, the one Elisabeth dislikes, arrives and concludes that Sophie is suffering from teething. Elisabeth doesn't agree and stays with Sophie, much to Franz's disappointment as he needs her help and believes she's worrying unnecessarily.
The next day Sophie seems to have recovered so Franz and Elisabeth continue their stay and visit with some of the commoners. But that same evening, Sophie takes a turn for the worse.
She's pale, won't drink, and suffers from a fever. Another doctor arrives to deliver the terrifying news that Sophie is suffering from Typhoid fever, an infection that has been prone to killing children.
For the next several days Elisabeth doesn't leave Sophie's side as she and Franz pray and worry for her recovery. But as the final moments of the episode air, and a new day breaks, Elisabeth and Franz are struck with the worst possible scenario possible.
Sophie had passed away in her sleep at the age of 2.
So, this was the worst thing to happen in the episode as a whole but two more sad stories have yet to be told. Moving onto Leontine, we come to learn she is pregnant but lies to everyone, including Elisabeth, that she is ill.
Thus, she does not go with Elisabeth to Hungary. She continually keeps Alexander at a distance, but after a serious conversation about their future, she comes to learn that he rather marry and stay at the palace, as opposed to running away.
As a result, Leontine visits an orphanage as a possible option for her baby. While she's away, Alexander gets a visit from the real Leontine's father, who wants to discuss the confusing letters Alexander sent him.
Alexander tells the father how much he loves Leontine and wants to marry her, believing the reason she hasn't been writing to her family is because of her duty to Empress Elisabeth. Although the conversation goes well, everything comes crashing down when Alexander sees family photos of who is supposed to be Leontine.
Realizing this is not the Leontine he has been in love with he confronts Margarete, Sophia's lady in waiting who has been drugging herself with the same medication Elisabeth was taking unwillingly. She reveals to him that before Amalia tragically died, she had photos of Leontine.
Putting the pieces together Alexander goes to Leontine, confronting her about everything. She refuses to answer any of his questions and confesses she loves him.
But it's not enough. Alexander plans to cover for her, practically ordering her to pack her things and leave. Leontine does, shredding the dress from the palace in the woods, pregnant and alone.
Last but not least is the story of Ludwig, Franz's youngest brother who we really haven't seen since season 1. He's been taking piano lessons while a friend practices his singing.
But within a matter of seconds, we can see that Ludwig, at his young age is already developing romantic feelings for his male friend. His mother Sophia catches this interaction and flees to seek religious help.
The answer is clear... Ludwig is not allowed to practice his music, a punishment that brings him to literal tears, and he must spend time with the priest. This includes constant prayer on a block of wood that will harm his knees. Although this method is extreme, Sophia is doing what she believes is necessary to save her son from becoming a homosexual.
The Empress season 2 episodes 3 and 4 are a lot to process
Having prior knowledge that Franz and Elisabeth's daughter Sophie was going to die was such a blessing and a curse at the same time. On the one hand, I thought it'd better prepare me for this tragedy.
But in reality, I still cried uncontrollably. It's just another addition to the constant rotten luck that seems to follow Franz and Elisabeth wherever they go.
If their marriage isn't on the verge of crumbling every other day, it's the stress of keeping their empire intact and now personal family catastrophes. I'm honestly dreading the final two episodes as we'll have to face how Sophie's death changes Franz and Elisabeth's lives forever.
I am curious as to whether Leontine is gone for good or if she will return. Ludwig's suffering for simply being himself in a time where anything outside the norm isn't accepted will be in vain, as the real-life Ludwig was not only a homosexual but a cross-dresser as well.