The Five-Star Weekend casting update teases another long-awaited 13 Going on 30 reunion

In January 2025, Peacock revealed its plans to adapt Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel The Five-Star Weekend into a series. Since then, new details have emerged about the production, including its impressive cast lineup.

The Five-Star Weekend is an upcoming drama series produced by Universal Content Production (UCP). Bekah Brunstetter, who is known for writing for shows such as This Is Us and Maid, is the series creator. She also serves as writer and executive producer. Additionally, Beth Schacter (Billions, Quantico) is signed on as a writer and executive producer. Hilderbrand executive produces as well.

Jennifer Garner At WSJ's Future of Everything 2025 | Dia Dipasupil/GettyImages

Golden Globe Award-winning actress Jennifer Garner was the first actor to be attached to the project. She not only stars in the series, but is also an executive producer. She takes on the lead role as Hollis Shaw, a famous food influencer who suffers a terrible loss. As she tries to recover, her perfect-seeming life unravels. To heal, she invites friends from different parts of her past to a weekend getaway on Nantucket. Over this luxurious retreat, deep personal truths and secrets come to light.

Garner is best known for starring as secret agent Sydney Bristow in Alias and as Hannah Hall in the Apple TV+ miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me. She also had roles in movies such as 13 Going on 30, Juno, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Yes Day and The Adam Project.

In June 2025, we learned that four additional actors had joined the cast of The Five-Star Weekend as series regulars. They were Regina Hall (Master, Nine Perfect Strangers), Chloë Sevigny (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), Gemma Chan (The Actor, Humans), and D’Arcy Carden (The Handmaid's Tale, The Good Place).

Hall steps into the role of Dru-Ann Jones, while Sevigny portrays Tatum McKenzie. Then, we have Chan portraying a character named Gigi Ling. All three characters are Shaw's close friends from her past, whom she invites for a special weekend in Nantucket. On the other hand, Carden plays Brooke Kirtley.

Judy Greer At The Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple TV+ New Series "Stick" | Amy Sussman/GettyImages

Now, we've just learned that three more talented actors have been cast in recurring roles in the drama series. One you might recognize for starring alongside Garner in 13 Going on 30. It's none other than Judy Greer (Stick, Reboot), aka Garner's real-life bestie! She will play a character named Electra. Greer is also set to join Garner in the upcoming second season of The Last Thing He Told Me. That said, it looks like we'll be seeing plenty of this dynamic duo on-screen together in the near future!

Also joining The Five-Star Weekend recurring cast are West Duchovny (Painkiller, Saint X) and Tory Devon Smith (The Get Down, Zoe Ever After). Duchovny portrays Aubrey, while Smith takes on the role of John Mark. The only other known cast members at the moment are Harlow Jane, Timothy Olyphant, David Denman, Josh Hamilton, and Rob Huebel.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more news and coverage on The Five-Star Weekend.

