Peacock's The Five-Star Weekend series adaptation just got even more star power

The pieces are slowly starting to come together for the next streaming series adaptation of a best-selling Elin Hilderbrand novel. After the author's hit novel The Perfect Couple came to life on Netflix, Hilderbrand has now become the latest author whose work is being turned into must-watch shows. The next one coming to our screens is the hit 2023 novel The Five-Star Weekend.

Back in January, news broke that Peacock ordered the limited series The Five-Star Weekend to series with Jennifer Garner on board as an executive producer and the leading star of the cast. As production seemingly nears for the limited series, more cast members have been added throughout June 2025. Garner's star power has been multiplied by three more big stars!

Jennifer Garner

The Five-Star Weekend adds three new stars to cast

Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, and Gemma Chan have all been added to The Five-Star Weekend cast in series regular roles. Hall takes on the role of Dru-Ann Jones, Sevigny will play Tatum McKenzie, and Chan rounds out this casting group as Gigi Ling. Each of these talented stars play close friends of Garner's character Hollis Shaw, who come together for a weekend in Nantucket.

UPDATE: D'Arcy Carden also joined the series in a series regular role as Brooke Kirtley. It's unclear of Carden will be playing the mysterious "fifth star," but we now have five famous women in series regular roles, four of home surround Garner's leading role.

The series, which comes from creator Bekah Brunstetter, centers on food influencer Hollis Shaw, whose expertly curated life comes to an unfixable halt in the aftermath of a loss. Looking to dig herself out of her grief. Hollis invites three of her closest friends from different seasons of her life to her coastal home for a weekend. The premise also teases a "surprise" fifth guest.

If you're hoping for another murder mystery like The Perfect Couple, Peacock's upcoming limited series doesn't appear to have any murder or much mystery. Although, the premise does tease that secrets will be revealed when this group gets together. The series seems to be a bit lighter, even though it deals with grief, but there's still sure to be some juicy drama.

The Five-Star Weekend becomes the latest Hilderbrand novel to get the series adaptation treatment after The Perfect Couple. Because the Netflix series was so successful with its release in September 2024, the streamer has been developing a second season that would anthologize the series and adapt Hilderbrand's book Swan Song. Netflix's Emmy submission lends to season 2 happening.

Filming will likely kick off on The Five-Star Weekend sometime this summer or fall, as Garner likely finished worked on Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 very recently after production on that series began in November 2024. Leading up to the Peacock limited series' start on production, we will surely learn more casting updates, including who that mysterious fifth person could be.

