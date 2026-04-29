The Five Star Weekend gets new release date as Peacock drops first look at much-anticipated book adaptation

The first trailer for The Five Star Weekend just dropped and with it came the reveal of an earlier premiere date for the Peacock original!

The Five Star Weekend had been announced by Peacock a while ago with a planned release date on July 16. However, with the new trailer, the streamer confirms the show’s release date has been pushed up a week to July 9. All eight episodes will drop at once.

It’s an interesting shift, as it sounds like Peacock wants to get a jump on a busy July month for various streaming services. Letting this show drop before more high-profile premieres like House of the Dragon season 3 will help The Five Star Weekend stand out from the pack.

The teaser trailer also shows some of the great drama to come that will elevate this much-anticipated adaptation!

The series stars TV veteran Jennifer Garner, fresh off the Apple TV+ thriller The Last Thing He Told Me. Rather than an action show, Garner stars in an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. She plays Hollis Shaw, a cook and author who’s mourning the death of her husband. She decides to get over it by taking her daughter (Harlow Jane) along with some old friends for a weekend in Nantucket only for complications to arise.

“The series is centered on Hollis Shaw, a famed cook and best-selling author known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste, and warm demeanor, who suffers a devastating loss. Unable to move forward, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis’s picture-perfect life—her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter, and her growing pursuit of validation from her fans. In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, her thirties, and one surprise fifth star. Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, the stars will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed.”

Besides Garner, the top-notch cast includes D’Arcy Carden as Brooke, Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum, Gemma Chan as Gigi, and Timothy Olyphant as Hollis’ old flame with a supporting cast that includes Judy Greer, David Denman, Josh Hamilton, Rob Huebel, West Duchovny, Tory Devon Smith, Morrison Keddie, and Roberta Colindrez.

The show was created, written, and executive produced by Bekhan Brunstetter and looks faithful to the book. The teaser shows the dynamic of the friends while hinting at how each has their own secrets coming to light and could divide them.

The book was a perfect summer beach read, and thus, this looks like a perfect summer binge. It’s little surprise Peacock is pushing up its date, as this The Five Star Weekend will make for a terrific watch this July.

The Five Star Weekend premieres July 9 on Peacock.