The Four Seasons ending, explained: Yes, that shocking reveal happened!

This post contains spoilers from The Four Seasons on Netflix from this point forward.

The Four Seasons has arrived on Netflix and brought with it eight episodes of relationship drama care of a close-knit group of friends. Having been close for decades, this group has seen each other through breakups, marriages, children, and everything in between, but this particular sequence of four seasonal trips are some of the most impactful they have taken yet.

Across the eight episode season, two episodes are devoted to a particular season and its accompanying trip, beginning with a spring excursion to Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne's (Kerri Kenney-Silver) home for a surprise vow renewal that results in the explosion of a kiln and the dissolution of their marriage. Nick then begins dating the much younger Ginny (Erika Henningsen).

Meanwhile, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte) have been having some trouble in their own marriage, finding growing pains and stagnancy difficult to overcome. Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani) are also experiencing unique challenges thanks to Danny's health issues and Claude's insistence to take care of his husband, even when he doesn't want that care.

For much of the episodes, The Four Seasons finds us going on these mostly ill-fated adventures with the group as they tackle some life's most basic but overwhelming curveballs. But the biggest curveballs of all arrive in the season's final season — winter — as a tragic death and a seriously shocking twist leave the group reeling. Here's your last spoiler warning!

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Will Forte as Jack and Tina Fey as Kate in Episode 108 of The Four Seasons | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Jack saves Kate from the ice

Before we get to the big reveal from the end of the season finale, let's talk about Kate's near-death experience on the frozen lake. While she and Jack are searching for Ginny outside in Anne's dark and snowy yard, Kate realizes they're standing on the big lake we last saw in the spring episodes. Just then, the ice begins to crack and Kate falls through and hangs onto the edge.

Thankfully, Jack is able to help her out of the lake, but the ice threatens to crack even more and send them both back into the water. Jack once read in his Napoleon book to roll on an icy lake to avoid further cracks. Using this method, both Kate and Jack are able to roll back to safety. The experience essentially helps save Kate and Jack's marriage and reaffirm their love for each other.

THE FOUR SEASONS. Erika Henningsen as Ginny in Episode 108 of The Four Seasons | Cr. Jon Pack/Netflix © 2024

Nick dies and Ginny is pregnant

Now for the most shocking moment of the episode, which comes at the end of episode 7. After Nick and Ginny have an argument about their New Year's Eve ski trip with her friends, he goes to the grocery store for non-alcoholic, vegan, and gluten free provisions, and it's the last time we see him. The next thing we know, Kate receives calls and messages from Ginny: Nick died in a car accident.

The season finale mostly finds the gang struggling with their grief and throwing a much less exciting funeral than they imagined. Anne butts heads with Ginny over allowing her to speak during the funeral, but she's later welcomed into the gang as they memorialize Nick together and move forward. Ginny had previously confided in Anne about something, but Kate quickly figured it out...

Ginny's pregnant with Nick's child! It's an ironic albeit devastating turn of events in the aftermath of Nick's death. Their baby will never know its father, but the group will have a new piece of Nick to watch grow up in the years ahead. The episode ends with the revelation about Ginny's pregnancy, leaving many questions about reactions, specifically Lila's, and Ginny's place in the group unanswered.

