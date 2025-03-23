Take a trip with The Four Seasons friends on Netflix soon (Release date and trailer)

We absolutely can't wait to see some of the funniest people in the acting world come together in a new scripted comedy series, The Four Seasons on Netflix! The show has some very talented actors rounding out the cast, and it finally has a release date and teaser video.

The Four Seasons premieres Thursday, May 1, 2025 with all 8 episodes on Netflix. As you can tell from the title, we're going to see a group of six friends, who are coupled up, during the course of four seasonal vacations - spring, summer, fall, and winter. With the story seemingly starting in the spring per the synopsis, it's fitting that the comedy series will debut in the spring as well!

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Steve Carell as Nick and Kerri Kenney as Anne in Episode 101 of The Four Seasons. Cr. JON PACK/Netflix © 2024

The show follows three couples, six friends, and four vacations across the eight episodes. They are Kate and Jack; Nick and Anne; and Danny and Claude. Remember the stellar cast I mentioned? We shared them below:

Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte)

Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver)

Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani)

All the actors have great experience in comedy, even being comedians themselves as well, except for Domingo and Calvani. We've seen their work more on the dramatic side. But I'm excited to see what they bring to these upcoming lighthearted roles. Check them out in the teaser trailer below:

The Four Seasons, created by Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, is described as a "cozy" comedy, per Netflix. But it's not all happy times, per se. According to the synopsis, the "six old friends" go on a weekend getaway when they find out that one couple is about to break up. What!? How will that change the dynamics of the group? Well, we're going to see just how it will effect them over the four different seasons within a year which brings some old issues and new ones "bubbling to the surface."

The teaser choses to focus a bit more on the shenanigans and silliness of this group of friends rather than what's provided about one couple separating in the synopsis. That's probably what's saved for the full trailer. The friends will be finding themselves taking a ride on the water, going to some parties, playing games - and maybe even getting hurt while doing so - and more. Funny writing mixed with physical comedy that I know all the actors can bring is going to make for a real fun watch. I can't wait!

The Four Seasons premieres Thursday, May 1, 2025 on Netflix.