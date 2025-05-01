The Four Seasons on Netflix brings tame but mature humor (parents guide)

Your new favorite comedy binge has arrived on Netflix! The Four Seasons made its debut on May 1, and the title likely reminds most viewers of the hotel chain. The new series from co-creators Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield doesn't go to the hotel but does go on vacation! Based on the 1981 film of the same name written and directed by Alan Alda, the series centers on six friends/three couples going on seasonal trips and weathering life's frequent ups and downs as a group.

There's no mystery, there's no surreal joke-telling like Fey's past television series, there's simply super-talented performers delivering some gut-punching humor and thought-provoking storytelling. Sometimes Netflix shows can surprise you and feature a bit of unexpectedly adult situations in the middle of a season. While The Four Seasons does have a mature age rating, you don't have to be especially concerned about provocative surprises. Let's dive into what to expect!

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Tina Fey as Kate, Marco Calvani as Claude, Kerri Kenney as Anne, Colman Domingo as Danny, and Will Forte as Jack in Episode 104 of The Four Seasons | Cr. Francisco Roman/Netflix © 2024

The Four Seasons on Netflix rated TV-MA

According to the show's official page on Netflix, The Four Seasons has earned an age rating of TV-MA for language, nudity, and sex. It's suggested to be watched by mature audiences, meaning that the show isn't appropriate for little eyes and ears to watch (not that younger viewers would be interested in a relationship comedy about adults). But how explicit are the instances of these themes in the eight-episode Netflix series? We're sharing spoiler-free details below!

Sex and nudity

Even though they are name-checked in the show's age rating, sex and nudity aren't especially prevalent themes throughout the series. Translation: They are talked about much more than they are shown. The characters often discuss their sex lives, or lack thereof, in regards to infidelity, open relationships, past experiences, and specific positions. You won't be in for any intense surprises like with The White Lotus.

In one instance, a group gathers together in a hotel room and turns on the television to find porn the first thing that immediately plays. The pornographic video is briefly shown before a character quickly changes the channel without ever addressing the awkwardness of the video playing. Other than male and female characters wearing underwear and bathing suits, sex and nudity mostly occurs in dialogue.

Language, violence, and drugs

As for language, this might be the most up front theme contributing to the TV-MA age rating. The characters frequently use profanity, and it's more heightened than your usual low-grade expletives. It's not excessive either, but you will definitely hear a lot of f-cks thrown around. A scene with a college-aged character features quite a bit of expletives as well.

The Four Seasons doesn't feature much outright violence, but there are some sequences that might make some viewers uncomfortable. A character injures his foot, which is shown onscreen. Another character falls into an iced-over lake. A fatal car accident happens offscreen. There's a decent amount of alcohol consumption and a brief instance of drug use. One last warning: The final episode explores themes revolving around death and grief.

Watch The Four Seasons only on Netflix.