The Gentlemen star teases 'darker' season 2 and gives exciting filming update

Theo James is the talk of the town at the moment for his new comedy-horror The Monkey, but he's also got The Gentlemen fans buzzing with his latest season 2 tease. In a new interview, the actor hinted that the upcoming season will take a darker turn while also sharing an exciting update on when filming is set to begin. While major details are still under wraps, James' comments have only fueled anticipation for what’s next in the gritty, high-stakes world of the hit Netflix series.

The crime drama series premiered on Netflix in March 2024 and was an instant hit. Due to the success of the first season, Netflix went ahead and renewed the show for a second season in August 2024. At the time of its renewal, it was revealed that the second installment would see the return of James as Eddie, Kaya Scodelario as Susie, and Daniel Ings as Freddy. However, no additional season 1 cast members were confirmed to return, nor were any new cast members announced at the time.

Theo James as Eddie in The Gentlemen | Christopher Rafael/Netflix

Guy Ritchie, who is the creator of the series as well as the 2019 spinoff it's based on, is confirmed to return as director and will co-write the scripts with Matthew Read. In addition, fans can expect another eight episodes of the thrilling crime drama. The only other important information revealed at the time of its renewal was that production on The Gentlemen season 2 would be starting in 2025.

There had been rumors that the cameras would start rolling sometime in April 2025, and now it looks like this rumored production start month could be accurate. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote The Monkey, James was asked about The Gentlemen season 2 and where they were at with the new season.

He shared that he would soon be heading to South Korea to film the upcoming thriller The Hole before moving on to shoot The Gentlemen season 2 in the spring. With spring spanning from March 20 to June 20, 2025, there's a strong possibility that production could kick off in April. While we're still waiting for an official filming schedule, one thing is certain—the cast and crew are gearing up to begin shooting The Gentlemen season 2 this spring.

In this same interview, James teased a bit on what fans can expect from the highly anticipated second season. He mentioned that season 2 will be "bigger and darker" than season 1. He said that he and Ritchie both wanted to make sure that they did something different with the second installment. They wanted to make sure the show "evolves" with its second season and doesn't simply repeat the formula of the first season.

As a huge fan of the show, I'd agree that this approach is the right move. You don't want a second season that feels like a rehash of the first because then it runs the risk of becoming stale and losing the edge that made the first season so gripping.

"We are starting that in the spring. I’m going to Korea now to work with a really interesting director called Kim Jee-woon on an adaptation of a Korean novel [The Hole], which I’m really excited about. Then, we start season two ofThe Gentlemen, which is bigger and darker than season one. I really wanted to — and so did [creator] Guy [Ritchie] — make sure that we evolve the show, and that is the intention. As fun as the first season was, if you do the exact same thing again, it may not be as fun, essentially. (Laughs.) You want to be able to dive a little bit deeper in terms of character. It’s still a comedy and it’s still fun, but you need to layer it with more depth." - Theo James

The Gentlemen saw James playing a character named Eddie Horniman, the estranged son of an English aristocrat. After his father passes away and leaves him his estate, Eddie unexpectedly inherits not only the large property but also the complex and lucrative weed empire that comes with it.

In addition to James, Scodelario, and Ings, the season 1 cast included Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Ray Winstone, and many other talented actors.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for any new updates on The Gentlemen season 2!