The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 recap: The wedding of the century is set!

This post contains spoilers from The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 from this point forward.

Last week in The Gilded Age, Gladys raged against Bertha's demands for her to forfeit marrying for love in favor of marrying Hector, the Duke of Buckingham. In season 3 episode 3, her fight reaches its peak and a decision is ultimately made. Was George able to help negotiate a way out of the engagement for Gladys, or did Bertha get her way in the end?

Without giving away until after the break, there's definitely plans for a wedding to come very soon following the events of episode 3. Gladys' romantic future isn't the only one being examined this week, as Marian and Larry endure a close call with Bertha's maid and Peggy becomes closer to Dr. Kirkland, much to the concern of her family. Let's dive into the episode!

Ben Lamb and Taissa Farmiga in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Gladys and Hector get engaged

Well, there's your answer: Gladys and the Duke are engaged to be married, and Bertha's going to get what she promises will be "the wedding of the century." As frustrating as it is to see Gladys surrender to her mother, allowing Bertha to get what she wants, The Gilded Age managed to make us actually ship Hector and Gladys together. Even though she fought tooth and nail until the bitter end to find a way out, she agrees to meet with Hector, and he's much more charming than she expected.

Honestly, he could have been putting up a front, saying anything to disarm her and get her to agree to marriage. But he seemed super genuine and caring, not manipulative at all. The arrangement is beneficial to both of them, though neither of them seems to be in this for that reason. Gladys suddenly sees that marrying Hector wouldn't be the worst option. He's handsome and sweet, and he promises that she wouldn't be hidden away in London, never to return home.

It's all enough to get her to agree to marriage, but after the unveiling of her portrait and the public announcement, she picks at her pearl necklace until it breaks, sending pearls cascading to the floor. Maybe she's not as sure about her choice as we thought?

Audra McDonald and Jessica Frances Dukes in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Peggy's family struggles with the Kirklands

After Peggy and Dr. William Kirkland had a spark when he cared for her illness, they're growing closer, and that meets their parents meeting in episode 3. Unfortunately, there's a bit of trouble in paradise. Phylicia Rashad plays William's mother Elizabeth, who's among the elite in the Black community and doesn't appear to be especially impressed with Peggy's dad starting his own pharmaceutical business or the fact that he's an emancipated slave.

But the judgment works both ways as Peggy's parents make note of Elizabeth appearing to keep her grandchildren inside to avoid their extended exposure to the sun. The implication is that she doesn't want their skin to become darker, which would have negative impacts for them in society. Peggy's father isn't pleased with the internalized colorism and racism being expressed in William's family. It's clear that these families come from two different walks of life and have separate viewpoints, and potentially uniting them could be a challege.

Harry Richardson and Louisa Jacobson in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

The gilded odds and ends:

Everyone's favorite Gilded Age ship (okay, my favorite) Marian and Larry are still sneaking around with their blossoming love, but they hit their closest call yet when Bertha's maid walks in on them kissing. Marian worries would this will mean if Bertha finds out, and word does get back to her. Honestly, Marian and Larry should have come out with their relationship under the cover of the Gladys marriage mess. Bertha was distracted!

Jack and Larry's latest pitch doesn't result in an immediate win, which makes Jack feel like a failure after getting his coworkers to invest in him. But it's Armstrong (of all people!) who gives him a pep talk and makes him feel hope.

Agnes continues to feel the pangs of sorrow as Ada takes her place as the lady of the house. She wasn't included in a newsletter for a charity she contributes to since Ada's taken her place. It's all too much for her! Someone, please, give Agnes something to do!

Speaking of Ada, she struggles with her position since she doesn't have Luke by her side, and while having something of a breakdown, Mrs. Bauer implies that she has a way that Ada could contact her dead husband. Are we about to get a little witchy next week?

