The Gilded Age season 3 finale recap, and how it sets up season 4

The post contains spoilers from The Gilded Age season 3 finale from this point forward.

After an incredible season, perhaps the show's best yet, The Gilded Age season 3 has come to an end with a finale that kept us rapt and captivated from beginning to end. There were surprises and twists aplenty throughout the hour, beginning of course with the conclusion of the penultimate episode's mystery. Let's rip off the bandage and get into the nitty gritty, shall we?

Last week, George Russell was shot at close range and his life was left hanging in the balance. He's rushed home, his condition kept secret from the public and police, and Dr. Kirkland, who was in the area to pay a visit to Peggy, steps in to save his life. Marian even jumps in to assist with the procedure. If William hadn't been there, George would have died.

Following his brush with death, all of Bertha and George's problems appear to have been resolved, like they're putting the past in the past. He makes a quick recovery, thanks to taking laudanum (addiction foreshadowing?) and even appears during Bertha's ball. However, as it turns out, he still hasn't forgiven Bertha for forcing Gladys into marriage. Seemingly, he leaves her.

Ironically, Gladys has all but moved on and fallen in love with Hector. She's at least much happier with her new life and fully settled in. She even has some exciting news to share with her mother: She's pregnant! Seriously, Gladys is thrilled and can't wait to tell her father, but he's already left. He probably won't divorce Bertha for appearances, but if Gladys has moved on, why can't he?

Denée Benton and Jordan Donica in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Peggy and William get engaged

In spite of William's mother's attempts to put an end to their courtship, William drops to one knee and proposes to Peggy during his family's ball. It's a romantic spectacle straight out of Bridgerton and the fairytale that Peggy deserves. But that's not to say that it wasn't hard fought and didn't come without its heartbreak in the beginning. After all, his meddling mother nearly got her wish.

Sharing Peggy's secret about having an annulled marriage and a son that was put up for adoption, and later died, sends William questioning their relationship. On the on hand, Peggy didn't tell him about this herself. But on the other, his mother made sure to do so with a very obvious agenda. He has a lot to think about and he says as much to Peggy, leaving her heartbroken.

She assumes that their relationship has ended and there's no hope that he will propose. The best scene of the episode has to be Audra McDonald and Phylicia Rashad going toe-to-toe in the dress shop as dueling mothers. Instantly iconic! Elizabeth gets another stern warning from her family before the ball, later watching in astonishment as her son gets engaged. 10/10, no notes!

Harry Richardson and Louisa Jacobson in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Marian and Larry are back on... finally!

In the midst of all the drama with George nearly dying, Marian and Larry don't really have a calm moment to discuss their differences. They both hurt each other in different ways. Larry lied to Marian about where he was, but Marian didn't trust him. It's not the right moment for them to put aside that hurt and move forward. Again, all hope seemed lost for another great couple.

However, and this is a big however, even Bertha was hoping that Marian would fight for Larry. Bertha! Can you believe? Marian almost didn't go to the ball so she didn't have to see Larry or upset him, but thankfully, she did decide to attend. Outside the ball, the couple surrenders and talks and agrees to start over. They dance, and all seems right in the world again.

Hopefully, they will keep the past in season 3 and not drag it into season 4. Speaking of season 4, we should definitely be on high alert for what's next in the Russell family as far as it concerns Bertha and George. How will she get him to forgive her? Will he be able to love her again? Could Gladys be the one to change his mind and bring him back to the family in a real way?

The gilded odds and ends:

Oscar made moves in the season finale by striking up an arrangement with Enid Winterton, a widow who also has her own home. He suggest getting together for the pretenses and financial gain but living their own lives. Sounds like a solid plan!

Jack returns to visit his former coworkers and describes his new life. Noticing the sparks between him and Bridget, Mrs. Bauer later sends her over to his home with dinner. He invites her to stay, and there are definitely even more sparks.

Agnes finally manages to accept that Ada has taken over as the head of the household, but she also receives an intriguing offer to become the vice president of the New York Heritage Society, which she seems eager to accept.

Bertha made big strides for changing society's views by inviting divorced women Aurora Fane and Charlotte Drayton to her ball. Hope not's not foreshadowing!

