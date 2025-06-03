The Gilded Age season 3 trailer teases a big season for Gladys Russell

The countdown to The Gilded Age season 3 is officially on! HBO dropped the full trailer for the highly anticipated third season on June 3, which made our excitement for the new episodes grow more than we thought possible. It's been about a year and a half since the second season brought the latest drama from all of our favorite characters, but that wait's soon to be over.

In the season 3 trailer, The Gilded Age looks as thoroughly ravishing and deliciously divine as ever as Carrie Coon's Bertha Russell announces the "moment" a young girl turns into a woman, which seems to be happening all at once for her daughter Gladys (Taissa Farmiga). The Russells' daughter's painted portrait is revealed to praise and applause, but Gladys feels the pressure of the public eye.

It's telling that Gladys fiddles with her necklace during the unveiling of her portrait, so much so that the necklace breaks and pearls spill onto the floor. Bertha looks on in surprise, surely not ecstatic that Gladys showed a slight crack of imperfection in society. Bertha's trying to build her future, but Gladys doesn't seem to be super receptive to her mother's expectations.

Watch The Gilded Age season 3 trailer in the video below!

What to expect from The Gilded Age season 3

Elsewhere in The Gilded Age season 3 trailer, some of the buzz words that are thrown around have our immediate attention. Did we hear the word "divorce" uttered? Is there trouble in paradise for Bertha and George (Morgan Spector) that can't be resolved? Their continued tension looks to be hitting a rolling boil with no signs of slowing down. Let's see if they make it through season 3!

"Rebellion" is another word that's uttered in the season 3 trailer, and that's something to really look forward to. Peggy (Denée Benton) speaks her mind and shares that she wants "the vote," a daring admission for the time that's not received all that well. She seems ready to fight for the "next generation" and leading the charge to give women, especially women of color, a voice.

There's so much power up for grabs in The Gilded Age season 3, whether it's Agnes (Christine Baranski), Ada (Cynthia Nixon), Marian (Louisa Jacobson), Oscar (Blake Ritson), or Larry (Harry Richardson) angling for an upper hand. The trailer gives us a mere first glimpse at what's in store for the eight-episode third season that will have us on the edge of our seat all summer.

It's the perfect time to sneak in a rewatch of the first two seasons on HBO Max. There are only 17 episodes total between both seasons, leaving plenty of time to finish both seasons before season 3 begins. The new episodes will air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and stream at the same time on HBO Max. The episodes will release weekly through the season finale on Aug. 10.

The Gilded Age season 3 premieres on Sunday, June 22 on HBO.