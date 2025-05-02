The Gilded Age season 3 is coming sooner than you think

Get ready to enter the world of glitz and glamour once again as The Gilded Age season 3 is right around the corner! HBO has shared the long-awaited release date of the the drama's new season, and we absolutely can't wait. So when can you expect it?

The Gilded Age season 3 sets June release date

Be on the lookout in just over a month since The Gilded Age season 3 premieres Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. The season is a total of 8 episodes, with one airing and streaming weekly on the platforms.

The series hasn't had a pattern when it comes to its release dates. Season 1 premiered in January 2022 while the second season debuted in October 2023. And now, we're getting a summer release! Check out a breakdown of the release times below:

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT

Midwest: 8 p.m. CT

Mountain: 7 p.m. MT

Power, love, and society teased in trailer

Not only has HBO shared the release date, there's a teaser to go along with it as well. It's clear there's a lot of love going around, and perhaps there will be multiple weddings this season. It's not just Marian and Larry, though these two are the ones we're definitely rooting for the most! Check out the teaser trailer below:

As is usual with series, you can expect to see more drama in The Gilded Age season 3 when it comes to society. The synopsis of the season teases that after the Opera War, the Russells are ready to take what they believe is their rightful place "as the head of society." Hmm.

As we've seen in the past, that's really all that's seemingly important during this time. Though perhaps love will be able to overcome it all? We'll have to wait and see! We can also see Bertha finding an opportunity to elevate her family, George may be able to "revolutionize" the railroad industry but needs to be careful it doesn't ruin him, Agnes still isn't happy about Ada being lady of the house, and Peggy has a new man in her life. Though his family might not be happy about her career. Yikes!

The drama stars Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, and more.

The Gilded Age season 3 premieres Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.