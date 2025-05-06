The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 review: May Day has really frustrated me

May Day has always been infuriating in the way they run operations, but The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, episode 7 really takes the cake. It wasn’t all June’s fault that the Jezebel plot didn’t work out.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, episode 7.

At the end of episode 6, June realized that Nick had thwarted May Day’s plans. She also learned just what type of man Nick really is, and that continued at the start of the new episode. While Commander Wharton has shutdown Jezebels, he’s done it by killing all the women who were in there. The only one to get away was Janine, and that’s only because Commander Bell has an obsession with her.

It’s heartbreaking for June to realize that the man she loves is only in it for himself, but as Nick points out, it’s human nature for so many. The ones who are fighting back are the ones who have lost everything. Nick gained with Gilead, so naturally, he’s going to side with the people who helped give him a leg up in life rather than risk it all. The Handmaid’s Tale has been consistent with Nick’s character in this regard, and it’s a shame that people like June and Rita are only just learning.

May Day blaming everything on June is ridiculous in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, episode 7

When June gets back to May Day, she has to tell the truth. It’s best to make sure that people know that her making a choice to trust Nick is what got the women of Jezebels killed. However, I was so infuriated that she didn’t say that she didn’t have a choice in the matter. She trusted Nick to get the plans and the letters because someone else put them in a safe. It wasn’t just June who led to those plans being put in the safe; Moira was there as well.

Why isn’t Moira in the bad books as well? At least Moira stuck up for June, even if it was in private. She knows that June trusted Nick because of the bond that was formed when June was stuck in Gilead. Nobody else knows what June went through or how she had to adapt to survive. Some of them have an idea, but they don’t know everything. But after the conversation at Jezebels, seeing Moira stand by June and forgive her for trusting Nick — because it was either that or definitely have the plans thwarted — is everything needed to bring this friendship back on track.

I also appreciate the conversation between Luke and June once he has dealt with his initial anger over the situation. I just don't believe anything he said about being with June for other reasons than Hannah. Their daughter is the only thing keeping them both in each other's lives at this point, and they should both accept that. If it's not, then can we see something that indicates they actually love each other?

THE HANDMAID'S TALE - “Shattered” - After a shocking revelation, June spirals. Serena plans for a prestigious future. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) ANN DOWD

Commander Lawrence is ready to fight in The Handmaid’s Tale

When The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 first started, I didn’t see Commander Lawrence joining with May Day. He was rising up the ranks, and he got New Bethlehem the way he wanted. It’s only due to finding out that the other Commanders want to hang him that he’s changed his tune. Again, it’s a matter of survival, and it’s so consistent for Lawrence’s character.

The conversation between him and June is everything we’ve needed in this season. I’ve missed the two of them bantering and throwing mud at each other. Lawrence has always had a way with words. He says so little, but it means so much, and he does that in this episode. In fact, making a note of Serena’s upcoming wedding gives June the idea she needs.

There will be Handmaids at the wedding. With Handmaids trained to be silent, they make the perfect army. After all, they are the ones trodden on the most, so while men like Nick are going to do what they can to survive and grow, the ones trodden on will do what they can to survive and take down a regime. With Rita learning that Nick can’t be trusted, she also gets a chance to get in on the May Day plan. She’s drugging the cake, but I can’t tell if it’s with a poison or a drug that will just make them all much easier to kill. Watching Rita smile as Serena tasted the cakes knowing what is coming gave that whole scene a creepier vibe to it.

THE HANDMAID'S TALE - “Shattered” - After a shocking revelation, June spirals. Serena plans for a prestigious future. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) YVONNE STRAHOVSKI

Serena Joy learns that all the other women ridicule her

I’m consistently torn when it comes to Serena Joy. She is not a good person. Time and time again, she’s made it clear that she sees the Handmaids as less than, but she didn’t necessarily want the regime that Gilead became. She has tried to fight for change in the past, and she lost a finger for it. Now she has a chance to bring it, but it’s a losing battle.

None of the Wives are on Serena’s side. They all look down on her, and you can see just how uncomfortable she is at her own bridal shower. They knock New Bethlehem, the idea of the Handmaids working at the fertility center, and even having a fertility center in the first place. However, it’s clear that none of them have ideas of their own, and that’s the dangerous thing about a lot of women like this, even in real life. They are so busy going on with what their husbands want that they don’t stop and think for themselves and what it means for them, their families, and their own children and grandchildren.

With the revolution coming, many of these Wives are sure to lose the men who do the thinking for them. What’s next for them? Naomi of all people should see that she’s really just property with no life of her own considering what happened to Commander Putnam, and yet nothing has changed in her way of thinking. There will be no change with these women in charge, and that makes me side with Serena a little — although, there is no real change with Serena also in charge considering she still believes in some of the Gilead ways.

As we inch closer to the finale, it’s clear that the revolution is getting started. June and Moira have another way into Gilead and a way to rise the Handmaids up. With the help of Aunt Phoebe, they have a chance to take over, but can they save the people of Gilead and get to Janine at the same time? What happens when Aunt Lydia finds out, because you just know she’s smart enough to realize that Lawrence and Aunt Phoebe are up to something.

The Handmaid’s Tale airs on Tuesdays on Hulu.