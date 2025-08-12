The Hunting Wives season 2 chances just skyrocketed after the latest Netflix update

The Hunting Wives is one of the Netflix surprises of the summer so far! We had a feeling that, when Netflix scored the rights to the series from Starz, The Hunting Wives had potential, but it's definitely exceeded expectations. Now, things are finally looking good for The Hunting Wives season 2.

For the third straight week, The Hunting Wives, which premiered on July 21, has been in the Netflix Top 10 in the United States, competing with huge hits like Wednesday season 2, Leanne, and Untamed. Netflix just revealed it racked up another 4.7 million views during its third week on Netflix, bringing the total to nearly 16 million views. And that's just in the US. If this were a global release, we'd be talking about an instant season 2 renewal for The Hunting Wives.

And, that's the thing; if The Hunting Wives were a Netflix original series, it would be an even bigger hit and sensation than it already is. With Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman leading an incredible cast, The Hunting Wives definitely has the potential for a three or four-season run on Netflix.

Netflix doesn't break down ratings by region, so it's hard to compare The Hunting Wives to other Netflix shows, but Sweet Magnolias, which was renewed for season 5, opened with 8.5 million views for season 4 in its first two weeks on Netflix globally. And, again, it got renewed. The Hunting Wives is outdoing those numbers just in the US.

There's no question that The Hunting Wives season 2 chances are going up, especially after the latest ratings drop. The show is probably going to crack 25 million views in its first month on Netflix.

Netflix is going to renew the hit series based on May Cobb's book soon, right? Unfortunately, it's not that simple!

So, is The Hunting Wives season 2 going to happen?

It's complicated, but the short answer is, probably, yes. It just hasn't been renewed yet, and we don't know where, exactly, it will be renewed or what the arrangement will look like.

The long story short is Netflix is licensing the rights to The Hunting Wives for one year from Lionsgate TV, who bought back the rights to the series after Starz bailed. Lionsgate has also licensed the series internationally to different networks and studios. So, there's a lot going on with the rights and licenses. Someone is going to have to put the money up for season 2, but that's too complicated to get into right now.

What fans need to know is that if Netflix thinks they can make season 2 a hit for the right price, then it's definitely going to happen on Netflix, assuming Lionsgate plays ball. If Netflix doesn't think there's potential for season 2, they'll probably pass, but another network or streamer, in theory, could pick the show up for another season. That's pretty likely, given how well this show has performed on Netflix, if the streamer passes on season 2.

What fans need to do, on the other hand, is much simpler to understand. If you want to see season 2, you need to do a few things. First of all, watch the season all the way through. Maybe even watch it again! Then, you get everyone you know to watch the first season of The Hunting Wives quickly. The sooner, the better. Keep talking about the show online and try to engage with other fans. And, then, you wait for Netflix to make a decision.

Overall, the numbers look good, but the more people that tune in and express interest, the higher the chances of The Hunting Wives season 2 on Netflix.

As for the story, there's no question that a second season is needed! You can't just leave us hanging like that. Sure, one mystery is solved, but an epic showdown between Sophie and Margo awaits!

Plus, it sounds like the cast is on board for another season. Deadline is reporting the cast have options to return for season 2, so that's very promising.

We'll continue to share updates about The Hunting Wives season 2 as we find out more information! Stay tuned!

