The Hunting Wives season 2 just got two new stars with unclear motives

The Hunting Wives is adding a couple more cast members who may become the next villains of the Netflix hit.

After becoming one of the biggest surprise hits of 2025, The Hunting Wives is gearing up for season 2. It’s expected to build on the first year’s success which means adding to its already great cast.

Netflix revealed via press release that the series is adding Kim Matula (known for The Bold and the Beautiful) as Nadia Kelly with Alex Fitz Alan (The Wilds) as Lincoln Trout.

There’s no word yet about the backgrounds of the two characters or how they play into the tale. They join the regular cast of Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil, Malin Akerman as Margo Banks, Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks, Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O'Neil, George Ferrier as Brad, Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Wanda Salazar, Hunter Emery as Deputy Walter Flynn, and Branton Box as Sheriff Jonny.

The pair seem like small roles for now, but there's a chance they can play into the bigger picture of where The Hunting Wives is going in season 2.

KATIE LOWES as Jill, JAIME RAY NEWMAN as Callie in The Hunting Wives season 1

There's a chance Netflix just introduced the new villains of The Hunting Wives season 2

Originally produced by Starz, The Hunting Wives was instead acquired by Netflix. Premiering in July of 2025, the show quickly became a hit thanks to its steamy subject matter, great cast and campy tale. It revolves around a pack of wealthy ladies in Texas whose good times together hide a bevy of secrets, affairs, cheating and murder.

The first season ended with Sophie realizing Margo was the one who killed Abby when the latter discovered Margo had an abortion of the baby she was carrying from Brad. Sophie confessed her affair with Margo to husband Graham who left her for Boston, while Margo confessed the affair to her husband Jed, who kicked her out. A drunk Sophie ended up killing Kyle and dropping the body in a lake.

The official log line for season 2 reads:

“Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

So the question is if Nadia and Lincoln are those new foes or somehow tied to the pasts of the various Wives? The series loves to toss in the twists and turns and it’d make sense Nadia is an old friend of one Wife who has a major secret while Lincoln could be some sinister killer.

We’re waiting on more casting news but this promises that season 2 of The Hunting Wives will be even more wicked fun than the first!

The Hunting Wives streaming on Netflix.