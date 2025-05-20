The end of The Last of Us season 2 is near (When to watch the finale)

We have made it to the end of another season of The Last of Us. Well, almost. The Last of Us season 2 finale will air this week, and it’s not an episode you’ll want to miss out on live with everyone else.

Yes, this is the finale. It’s only the seventh episode of the season, but season 2 is a little shorter than season 1. There are a few reasons for this, but remember that this show was hit by both the writers and the actors strike, which delayed elements of filming and production. With that in mind, adding the full episode count would have pushed the release of season 2 back.

When is The Last of Us season 2 finale?

So, now we prepare for the end of the season. The Last of Us season 2, episode 7 will air on Sunday, May 25. It will air at the usual time of 9 p.m. ET on HBO, and it will be available on Max straight afterward.

Below is a look at the U.S. times to make sure you don’t miss the episode live:

East Coast: 9 p.m.

Central Time: 8 p.m.

Mountain Time: 7 p.m.

West Coast: 6 p.m.

What to expect in The Last of Us season 2 finale

While there isn’t a full synopsis out for the episode, there is a promo for it. There’s the threat of war coming to the survivors, and many of them have decided that they’re not dying for this. It’s not their war to fight, but they may not have a choice.

Ellie continues to look for revenge for the death of Joel, and I’m curious about whether we’ll get any more flashbacks. In The Last of Us season 2, episode 6, we finally got some flashbacks that we needed. We learned why Gail was so frosty with Joel — it wasn’t the killing of her husband, but the fact that he didn’t give Eugene chance to say goodbye to her — and we got to see Ellie and Joel have a conversation about what happened in Salt Lake City.

Ellie wanted the chance to forgive Joel for killing so many people for her, even if she didn’t think it would be possible. Joel’s death has made that impossible, and now she needs to get revenge because of that. Ellie has certainly gone to a dark place throughout The Last of Us season 2, and it looks like that will continue as war is threatened in the finale.

The Last of Us season 2 airs on Sundays on HBO and Max.