8 great shows like The Last of Us
By Sandy C.
The Last of Us season 2 premieres sometime in 2025. While we wait, here are eight great shows to watch.
HBO released a second teaser trailer for the highly anticipated second season of The Last of Us and it got us super excited! Fans of the apocalypse series can’t wait to catch up with Ellie and Joel (Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, respectively), our father dad and daughter duo. The recently released trailer teases that Ellie and Joel will enjoy a few years of peace before trouble finds them again. But what did Joel expect? His secret wasn’t going to be staying a secret forever.
The release date for The Last of Us season 2 has not been released. At this time, we only know that it is expected to arrive in 2025. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as we learn more. In the meantime, we’ve got eight shows like The Last of Us to recommend for your viewing pleasure.
If you’re searching for similar thrills, look no further than The Walking Dead. If that doesn’t give you an adrenaline rush, I don’t know what will! The Walking Dead is one of the most popular post-apocalyptic horror dramas that follows a group of survivors struggling to stay alive. Not only do they face the threat of the undead, but other survivors with sinister motives. This used to be one of my favorite shows, but I stopped watching after a few seasons, so be warned – you may not enjoy the entire series. But whether or not you enjoy the entire series, there’s plenty more where The Walking Dead came from!
Popular TWS spin-offs include Fear: The Walking Dead, TWD: Dead City, and TWD: The Ones Who Live. Stream TWD on AMC+ or Netflix.
Another great post-apocalyptic series, and one that won’t require as long of a commitment as TWD, is Black Summer on Netflix. Only two seasons of Black Summer are available on the stream and there are no plans for a third one, so this is a quick and fun watch if that’s what you’re looking for.
Black Summer takes place about six weeks after zombies take over. Unlike The Walking Dead and The Last of Us, we get to see the story of various characters and their point-of-view. Mainly, a mother, Rose (Jaime King) who is separated from her daughter during the first wave of the apocalypse.
- The Walking Dead, stream it on Netflix or AMC+
- The Stand, stream it on Paramount+
- Silo, stream it on Apple TV+
- Z Nation, stream it on AMC+
- The Strain, stream it on Hulu
- Black Summer, stream it on Netflix
- Chernobyl, stream it on Max
- The Leftovers, stream it on Max
Which of these shows will you be streaming while you wait for The Last of Us season 2?