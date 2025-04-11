The Last of Us season 2 premiere time on HBO and Max, preview, and what to know

The Last of Us is finally back! In a couple of days, the long-awaited second installment to the critically acclaimed series will premiere, and fans are eagerly anticipating what's next for Ellie and Joel (Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal). It's been a little over two years since the first season came out, so expectations are high as viewers are ready to see how the next chapter unfolds.

The first season concluded with Joel rescuing Ellie from the Fireflies, making the difficult choice to lie to her about what happened at the hospital. As a reminder, the Fireflies intended to use Ellie to create a cure for the infection, but doing so would require her life. Naturally, Joel couldn't accept that, so he eliminated anyone who stood in his way, including their leader Marlene. After saving Ellie, Joel tells her that the doctors abandoned their efforts to find a cure, when in reality, that’s not what occurred. The season closes with Joel and Ellie heading to Jackson, where Tommy and his wife Maria lead a commune.

In The Last of Us season 2, which partly adapts The Last of Us Part II video game, five years have passed and Joel and Ellie aren't on the best of terms. Their relationship is strained, and they find themselves encountering new dangers that put their survival skills to the test. You can also expect to see the return of other characters such as Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and Maria (Rutina Wesley). New characters introduced this season are Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), Dina (Isabela Merced), Jesse (Young Mazino), Mel (Ariela Barer), Nora (Tati Gabrielle), Owen (Spencer Lord), Manny (Danny Ramirez), and Isaac (Jeffrey Wright). Additionally, Emmy Award-winning actress Catherine O’Hara makes a guest appearance, playing the role of Gail.

The Last of Us season 2 Production Still | Liane Hentscher/HBO

When is The Last of Us season 2 on HBO and Max?

Now, you're probably wondering when exactly the new season will be released. Given that it's an HBO original series, it will air on this TV network as well as stream on Max. Season 2 will feature seven episodes in total, with the premiere set to air on HBO and stream on Max on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. If you're in the Central time zone, that means a release time of 8 p.m. CT on this date. After that, a new episode of the zombie horror series will roll out weekly on Sunday nights on the same network and streaming platform. Although not confirmed, the release time is also expected to stay the same.

Here's the release schedule for The Last of Us season 2:

Episode 1: Sunday, April 13

Sunday, April 13 Episode 2: Sunday, April 20

Sunday, April 20 Episode 3: Sunday, April 27

Sunday, April 27 Episode 4: Sunday, May 4

Sunday, May 4 Episode 5: Sunday, May 11

Sunday, May 11 Episode 6: Sunday, May 18

Sunday, May 18 Episode 7: Sunday, May 25 (season 2 finale)

Below, we shared the thrilling official trailer for the long-awaited second season. Check it out for a sneak peek of what's to come!

Based on the trailer, I'd say we're in for another gripping, emotional, and action-packed season. Don't forget to tune in to The Last of Us season 2, premiering on HBO and Max on April 13.