The Last of Us season 2 is finally here! After waiting more than two years between seasons, The Last of Us season 2, episode 1, "Future Days," written and directed by Craig Mazin was released on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 13.

The Last of Us season 2 begins five years after the events of the season 1 finale. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) have returned to Jackson, Wyoming, where Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and his community have put down roots. They are safe and comfortable for now. We all know that's about to change soon.

Isabela Merced, Kaitlyn Dever, Young Mazino, Rutina Wesley, Catherine O'Hara, Robert John Burke, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Jeffrey Wright, and more star in the new season of Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's hit series.

When is the next episode of The Last of Us season 2?

You don't have to wait too long, relatively, for the next episode of The Last of Us season 2! HBO releases new episodes of the series every Sunday night until the season 2 finale. Up next, The Last of Us season 2, episode 2, will be released on Sunday, April 20, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

So far, we haven't seen any teasers from the new episode, but we should see a clip or something before the new episode hits HBO and Max on Sunday. We'll share that clip when we see it!

There are seven episodes in The Last of Us season 2, down two episodes from the first season's nine episodes.

We shared the release schedule for The Last of Us season 2:

Season 2 episodes Date Episode 1: "Future Days" Sunday, April 13 Episode 2 Sunday, April 20 Episode 3 Sunday, April 27 Episode 4 Sunday, May 4 Episode 5 Sunday, May 11 Episode 6 Sunday, May 18 Episode 7 Sunday, May 25

What time are The Last of Us season 2 episodes released?

New episodes of The Last of Us season 2 will be released at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. That's when HBO usually drops its biggest new titles, including The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and many other hit shows. Bookmark that in your brain for future reference.

Of course, it's something that fans want to know because if you're watching behind, things can get spoiled very quickly if you're not careful. Basically, as soon as the episode starts, I log out on social media, and I don't return until I watch the episodes.

We can't say for sure, but it looks like the episodes of The Last of Us season 2 are going to be around an hour long.

How to watch The Last of Us season 2

As you know by now, there are two ways to watch The Last of Us season 2. You can either watch on HBO through your cable and satellite provider, or you can subscribe to the Max app.

Max plans start at $9.99 per month for the basic plan, which is ad-supported. You can also sign up for the standard plan for $16.99 or the premium plan for $20.99 per month. You can also subscribe to the yearly pricing of the plans for $99.99, $169.99, and $209.99, respectively.

Each plan differs slightly, but the important things to know are that the basic plan and standard plan include two screen-viewing, while the premium plan supports four screens. The basic plan does not support downloads, while the standard plan allows up to 30 downloads at one time, and the premium plan supports 100 downloads. Additionally, the stream quality improves with each plan, as well.

In addition to the Max plans, you can also bundle Hulu, Disney+, and Max, as well. It costs $29.99 per month, but you get access to the shows and movies on all three platforms.