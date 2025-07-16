HBO boss confirms The Last of Us season 3 release window

The Last of Us season 3 is officially in the works on HBO, but it's going to be a while until the new season is released.

After The Last of Us season 2 finale aired on HBO and HBO Max in May, we were hoping the wait between seasons wouldn't be as long as the wait between the first two seasons. While it might not be a full two years between seasons, it sounds like it's going to be close between season 2 and season 3.

In a new interview with Variety, HBO CEO Casey Bloys revealed that The Last of Us season 3 will premiere in 2027. That's the first time we've seen the HBO boss confirm that there's no chance we'd see the third season next year.

Bloys also mentioned that they haven't decided if The Last of Us season 3 is the final season or not.

Here's what he told Variety:

"The series is definitely planned for 2027. Craig is still working it out whether it will be two more seasons or one more long season. It hasn’t been decided yet, and I’m following Craig’s lead on that."

It sounds like that decision will come down to creator Craig Mazin, who is officially on his own for The Last of Us season 3 after Neil Druckmann stepped down to focus more on his role with Naughty Dog, the developer that created The Last of Us games.

The Last of Us season 2 finale very clearly set up that most of the story next season will revolve around Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever. After moving on from many characters in season 2, The Last of Us season 3 will definitely have to evolve. If there's any show that can handle a huge setting shift and focus, it's The Last of Us. I'm very much not worried at all that Mazin and the team will put together something incredible.

Now, I also want to mention that I hope this isn't the end. I don't know exactly what's next or how much of the story is left to tell, but I highly doubt they'll be able to wrap it up in one season. The Last of Us has a four-season run written all over it. And, I'm sure that HBO will happily foot the bill for a fourth season if that is what Mazin wants to do.

As for who will be in The Last of Us season 3, it's pretty clear that Jeffrey Wright, Spencer Lord, Tati Gabrielle, Ariela Barer, and Danny Ramirez will have a bigger role in the next season. Bella Ramsey, on the other hand, should have a smaller role in the next season.

For the most part, the season should be set in and around Seattle, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Stay tuned for more news about The Last of Us season 3!

