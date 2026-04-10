The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 8 recap: Who killed Kate?

The entire run of The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 has been built around one question: Who killed Kate? It’s the question that drove Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) to start his investigation, which led to everything that followed.

As we close in on the season 2 finale, “Souvenir d’entants,” we’re closer to the truth than ever. But will it be satisfying?

The aftermath

As we closed the penultimate episode, Frank Campano (John Noble) was gunned down just as he was about to take back control and right the ship. In the immediate aftermath, Hannah (Jennifer Garner) and Bailey (Angourie Rice) escape back to the hotel to meet Owen. Nicholas (David Morse) remains behind. He’s grieving his friend and trying to keep the peace. But he soon becomes a bargaining chip for Teddy (Luke Kirby) and Quinn (Judy Greer).

There are plenty of other issues to worry about. Their new business partners tried to take out Teddy but killed Frank instead. That still leaves them as a threat. And, they’re still missing money. While Teddy is spinning out a bit, Quinn remains icily composed. She’s in control now, and she’s going to fix it.

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 - Credit: Apple TV

She first tries to close her business deal with the bank. But in the wake of her father’s murder, and them realizing she is part of the Campano family, it all falls apart. That leaves her frustrated but finally willing to embrace the mantle. She tells Teddy she’s taking over. He asks what happens if he says no. She says she’ll have him killed. She plays it off as a joke, but there’s something about her demeanor that seems to indicate otherwise.

Meanwhile, they’re still holding Nicholas as a bargaining chip. Quinn still wants Owen. She has anger toward him and seems to blame him for everything. But is it projection the same as it was for Nicholas?

Finding evidence

Hannah and Owen, meanwhile, are trying to find something to use as a bargaining chip. They decide the money they have isn’t enough. Nicholas traveled with a sealed case, and in the case is the evidence needed to bring the Campano family down. So, Hannah and Owen load it on a server and send a piece of it to the authorities. They want to use that as leverage as Hannah meets Quinn.

But Maris Anderson (Michael Hyatt) makes herself useful again, giving Quinn and Teddy a heads-up. She makes it clear to Hannah that she knows about the evidence, and it won’t be enough to save them. She assures Hannah her hands look clean—on paper—but she’s not someone to be messed with. Realizing there are too many leaks, Hannah and Owen are at a loss.

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 - Credit: Apple TV

But Bailey has another plan. She’s been having memories, and she’s finally starting to put the pieces together. There is more to the story of her mother’s death than Quinn has shared. So, she has one last card to play.

The truth is revealed: Quinn killed Kate

Bailey and Hannah turn up at the hotel to speak to Quinn. She sees them, leaving Teddy outside. Bailey, again, wants to talk about her mother’s death. Quinn resists at first, but finally gets pressed into admitting she was there in the park when Kate died. Turns out it really wasn’t Teddy who did it, it was Quinn. But it wasn’t supposed to be that way.

Despite the fact that she maintained a respectful distance from her family, Quinn wasn’t going to let them go down. So, she planned to use someone in the family’s employ to scare Kate. But it went wrong, and Kate was killed. The guilt has weighed on Quinn. With the truth out there, Bailey offers forgiveness in exchange for freedom. Quinn accepts the offer.

As we end, Owen is reunited with his family, and they are all free to go home. At least it seems that way. But Quinn is now in control, and as she calls Maris Anderson, she declares there are some loose ends to take care of back home. Is Owen still one of those loose ends?

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 has been about a journey. The first season was about figuring out why Owen left. This season was about getting them all back together and getting to the truth. We get that despite some twists and turns along the way. It feels like, for most of the final part of the episode, we’re headed to a happy ending. But it’s unclear if that happiness is permanent or not. That certainly leaves a juicy tidbit to chase if the series returns for a third season.

The Last Thing He Told Me is now streaming all season 2 episodes on Apple TV. We dive deep into each season 2 episode right here, so check out a recap of the season.