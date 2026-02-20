The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode release schedule on Apple TV

After two years of patience, Apple TV has finally premiered the highly anticipated new season of one of its biggest thriller series. Jennifer Garner returns as Hannah Hall in The Last Thing He Told Me season 2, which is full of mystery and surprises just like the first time around.

Based on the book of the same name by Laura Dave, The Last Thing He Told Me was originally intended to air as a standalone miniseries on Apple TV, but following its viewership success, the streamer renewed the series for season 2. The series from executive producer Reese Witherspoon loosely bases its narrative for season 2 on Dave's new sequel novel The First Time I Saw Him.

But when are new episodes released? Unliked the first season, which only contained seven episodes, The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 will contain eight episodes. The series debuted back in May 2023 with a two-episode premiere, but this time around, season 2 only dropped one episode on Friday, Feb. 20. New episodes are released worldwide on Fridays on Apple TV.

However, Apple TV boasts a unique release time for its original programming. Rather than dropping at midnight or 3 a.m., The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 releases episodes at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday nights, which is 6 p.m. PT for those on the West Coast of the United States. Technically, the episodes are released on Fridays, but they are available the night before in the US.

Take a closer look at when every episode of season 2 releases:

Episode 1 — Friday, Feb. 20, 2026

Episode 2 — Friday, Feb. 27, 2026

Episode 3 — Friday, March 6, 2026

Episode 4 — Friday, March 13, 2026

Episode 5 — Friday, March 20, 2026

Episode 6 — Friday, March 27, 2026

Episode 7 — Friday, April 3, 2026

Episode 8 — Friday, April 10, 2026

Angourie Rice and Jennifer Garner in The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 | Credit: Apple TV

In the first season, Hannah Hall reeled from the sudden disappearance of her husband Owen Michaels (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and looks into the mysterious, and potentially illegal, circumstances that led to him vanishing. Hannah forges a new relationship with her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) to put the pieces of Owen's past together. That story takes on a new level in season 2.

Just like in Dave's sequel novel, on which the new season loosely bases its narrative, the story picks up five years after the season 1 finale and finds Owen making his grand return. But his comeback to Hannah and Bailey's lives furthers the threat of the Campano crime family. Hannah and Bailey are forced on the run again, attempting to keep the dangers of the past from catching them again.

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 welcomes David Morse as Nicholas Bell, Bailey's grandfather and Owen's former father-in-law, but the new season has another new cast member that will excite fans of a certain romantic comedy. Garner reunites with her 13 Going on 30 and real-life best friend Judy Greer, who stars as Quinn Favreau, a member of the Campano family and a main antagonist. Luke Kirby also joins the cast as Quinn's brother Teddy.

Watch the trailer below before diving into the weekly releases of the episodes!