The Lincoln Lawyer just cast a key character for season 4

In January 2025, Netflix announced that one of its hit legal drama shows would be returning for a fourth season. That’s right—The Lincoln Lawyer is coming back! And now, we’ve just received news about an exciting new cast addition for season 4. If you’re familiar with the books, you’ll instantly recognize the character they'll be playing, and whether you love or loathe them, they’re sure to shake things up in a big way in the next installment of the Netflix series.

Created by David E. Kelley and developed by Ted Humphrey, The Lincoln Lawyer centers on Mickey Haller, an unconventional defense attorney who runs his law practice from the back seat of his Lincoln. Across the seasons, viewers follow Mickey as he tackles cases of all sizes, fighting for justice throughout Los Angeles. In addition, the legal drama is based on Michael Connelly's popular series of books that revolve around the Mickey character.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars in the lead role of Mickey in the show, while Neve Campbell (Maggie), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco) join him in the main cast. Yaya DaCosta joined the show's cast in its second season as ruthless prosecutor Andrea "Andy" Freemann. She came back as a series regular for the third season.

In The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, all the previously mentioned cast members are set to return, with the exception of DaCosta. Campbell, who appeared in just two episodes of season 3, is confirmed for all 10 episodes of season 4. Now, we've just learned of a new cast member, and she's an actress you might recognize from other projects.

Emmy nominee Constance Zimmer has just been cast as Dana Berg in The Lincoln Lawyer season 4. Zimmer is best known for her previous roles in the TV shows Entourage, Boston Legal, House of Cards and Unreal. Additionally, one of her most recent roles was playing Shira Bolitar in Harlan Coben's Shelter. She is reportedly set to appear as Dana in all 10 episodes of The Lincoln season 4.

Dana is a character that is introduced in the sixth novel of Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer book series, The Law of Innocence. The fourth season will be based on this book. Dana is a tenacious prosecutor and former co-worker of Maggie's from her time in the LA district attorney’s office. She's been given the nickname “Death Row Dana," as she is known to do whatever it takes to secure a guilty verdict in court. In The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, she's Mickey's next adversary who will challenge him like never before.

In the final moments of season 3, Mickey is seen cruising through the streets of Los Angeles in his Lincoln convertible, only to be pulled over by the police for lacking a license plate. Upon noticing blood leaking from the trunk, the officer arrests Mickey and opens the trunk up to discover a dead body inside. It's Mickey's former client, Sam Scales. According to Deadline, in season 4, Mickey will find himself facing off against Dana in court as he goes on trial for murder. While Mickey might be a skilled lawyer, it'll be interesting to see how he handles being the one on trial, especially against a determined and unyielding prosecutor like Dana.

Since production is set to begin this month and the series isn't part of Netflix's 2025 lineup, it's highly unlikely that The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 will be released this year. However, a 2026 release seems more plausible. Once Netflix announces the official release date, you'll be the first to know.